Centre County now has 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two new positives reported on Friday as cases statewide continue to climb, according to the Department of Health.

Across Pennsylvania, there were 1,751 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 19,979. With 78 new deaths of people with COVID-19 reported on Thursday, Pennsylvania's death toll from the novel coronavirus is 416.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for Centre County.

In Centre County's bordering counties, Union has 12 cases, Mifflin has 11, Blair has nine, Clearfield and Huntingdon each have eight, and Clinton has six.

Cases have been reported in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

To date 93,040 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage is among individuals age 25-49 (41%). About 51% of hospitalizations have been patients 65 or older. Statewide, 2,069 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 598 requiring a ventilator.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”