Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County now has 95 cases of COVID-19, with two new positives reported on Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The new total included a second case among residents of Centre County nursing or personal care homes. The first was reported on Tuesday. The Oaks at Pleasant Gap confirmed on Tuesday that it has one resident and one employee case, however, no employee cases are currently reported in the state data. The county is listed as having cases at two facilities, and the location of the second resident case was not available.

There are a total of 8,673 COVID-19 cases — 7,698 residents and 975 employees — at 461 nursing and personal care facilities in 42 counties, with 1,428 resident deaths as of Wednesday.

Statewide, there were 1,102 new cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 44,366. The department also reported a sharp rise in deaths attributed to COVID-19.

"As a result of our continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state is reporting an increase of 479 deaths today bringing the statewide total to 2,195 deaths in Pennsylvania," a DOH news release said. "These deaths have occurred over the last two weeks."

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Centre County has one confirmed death of a COVID-19 patient, which occurred on April 16.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Mifflin now has 36 cases, Union has 33, Clinton has 30, Huntingdon has 29, Blair has 23 and Clearfield has 14.

A total of 170,518 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 878 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,781 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 602 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Wednesday.

Individual county data for Pennsylvania is available at the Department of Health website.




