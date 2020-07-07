Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 230 since the first was reported on March 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also reported 82 new negative test results. A total of 4,948 patients in Centre County have tested negative.

In the past two weeks, the county has added 35 new cases of the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 995 new cases, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 91,299. It was the state's highest single-day increase since May 10. New positives reported on Tuesdays are often higher than other days because of a lag in weekend reporting.

A total of 758,803 patients have tested negative, an increase of 15,783 since Monday.

The health department also reported 33 new deaths attributed to the virus, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 6,787



An estimated 77 percent of patients — about 70,300 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Across the state, 637 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 98 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Tuesday.

Among the state's total cases, 88,691 are confirmed and 2,608 are probable.

In Centre County, 214 are confirmed and 16 are probable.

Centre County's confirmed cases by zip code are [new case since Monday in brackets]:

*Note: Numbers do not include probable cases. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 51 [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte): 47

16803 (State College): 41

16827 (Boalsburg): 12

16870 (Port Matilda): 9

16841 (Howard): 9

16875 (Spring Mills): 8 [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 6

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16829 (Clarence), 16866 (Philipsburg), 16844 (Julian), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16872 (Rebersburg) and 16845 (Karthaus) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged, with 23 among residents and 14 among staff at two facilities, according to health department data.