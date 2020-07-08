Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 cases in Centre County on Wednesday, bringing its total to 232 since the first was reported on March 20.

The county also had 94 new negative test results. A total of 5,042 patients in Centre County have tested negative.

In the past two weeks, the county has added 36 new cases of the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 849 new cases, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 92,148. Among the state's new cases on Wednesday, 230 are in Allegheny County and 90 are in Philadelphia.

A total of 774,378 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 15,575 since Monday. Since July 1, 118,128 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 5,542 positive test results, according to the health department.

An estimated 77 percent of patients — about 70,953 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health also reported 25 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 6,812. For Centre County, the health department has reported a total of eight COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on July 5. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, it's possible a county resident died in another part of the state.

Across the state, 649 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 100 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Wednesday.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 89,515 are confirmed and 2,633 are probable.

In Centre County, 216 are confirmed and 16 are probable.

Centre County's confirmed cases by zip code are [new case since Monday in brackets]:

*Note: Numbers do not include probable cases. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 51

16823 (Bellefonte): 47

16803 (State College): 41

16827 (Boalsburg): 12

16870 (Port Matilda): 9

16841 (Howard): 9

16875 (Spring Mills): 9 [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 6

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16829 (Clarence), 16866 (Philipsburg), 16844 (Julian), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16845 (Karthaus) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged, with 23 among residents and 14 among staff at two facilities, according to health department data.