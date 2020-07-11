Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 cases in Centre County on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 241 since the first was reported on March 20.

Centre County also had 239 new negative test results. A total of 5,576 patients in the county have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, the county has added 41 new cases of the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 813 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 94,689. Philadelphia accounted for 215 of the new cases and Allegheny County 105.

A total of 817,634 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 12,870 since Friday. Over the past seven days, 132,648 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 5,135 positive test results, according to the health department.

An estimated 77 percent of COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania — about 72,910 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported 17 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 6,897. For Centre County, the health department has reported a total of eight COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on July 5. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, it's possible a county resident died in another part of the state. Across the state, 646 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 91 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Saturday. Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 92,001 are confirmed and 2,688 are probable. In Centre County, 225 are confirmed and 16 are probable.

Centre County's confirmed cases by zip code are:

*Note: Numbers do not include probable cases. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 54

16823 (Bellefonte): 48

16803 (State College): 42

16827 (Boalsburg): 12

16870 (Port Matilda): 9

16841 (Howard): 11

16875 (Spring Mills): 9

16828 (Centre Hall): 6

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16829 (Clarence), 16866 (Philipsburg), 16844 (Julian), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16845 (Karthaus) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.