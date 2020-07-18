Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County added two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 279 since the first was reported on March 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had 104 new negative test results. A total of 6,469 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 52 new cases.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has had a total of 101,027 cases, including 786 new positives reported on Sunday by the health department.

A total of 926,352 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 13,866 since Saturday. Over the past seven days, 146,701 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,552 positive test results.

An estimated 76 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 76,781 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported eight new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,015.

Across the state, 703 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 90 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Sunday. In Centre County, three COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

Among the state's total cases 98,164 are confirmed and 2,863 are probable. In Centre County, 258 are confirmed and 21 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 62 confirmed, 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 51 confirmed, 5 probable

16803 (State College): 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 14 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 11 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 8 confirmed

16866 (Philipsburg): 9 confirmed

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Show) and 16877 (Warrior's Mark) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases were unchanged, with 25 among residents and 18 among employees at three long-term care facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 267 total cases, Blair has 135 [+6], Union has 111 [+1], Clinton has 103, Clearfield has 99, and Mifflin has 81.