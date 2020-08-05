Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 361 since the first was reported on March 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had 87 new negative test results. A total of 9,054 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks Centre County has added 62 new COVID-19 cases.

Health department data shows no COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Centre County as of noon on Wednesday. Across Pennsylvania, 639 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 102 requiring use of a ventilator, according to DOH.

Statewide, the health department reported 705 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 115,714.

A total of 1,169,011 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 12,491 since Tuesday. Over the past seven days, 148,934 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,625 positive cases.

An estimated 76% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 87,942 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

The health department reported 12 new deaths attributed to the virus in the state, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 7,244. DOH lists a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, though the Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed only seven. The most recent COVID-19 death in the county was reported on July 28.

Most hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been among patients 65 and older.

Among the state's total cases 112,462 are confirmed and 3,252 are probable. In Centre County, 323 are confirmed and 38 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 75 confirmed [+1], 12 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 63 confirmed, 6 probable

16803 (State College): 49 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 20 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 16 confirmed

16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed

16870 (Port Matilda): 12 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Case totals remained unchanged at Centre County nursing and personal care homes, which have had a total of 33 cases among residents and 19 among employees at five facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 295 [+5] total cases, Blair has 241 [+3], Union has 201 [+10], Clearfield has 144 [+2], Clinton has 118 [+3] and Mifflin has 113 [+2].