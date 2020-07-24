Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Two new COVID-19 cases in Centre County were among 1,213 reported statewide on Friday, Pennsylvania's highest single-day total since May 10.

Centre County has had 306 cases since its first was reported on May 10. In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 67 new cases.

The county also had 182 new negative test results. A total of 7,465 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

Statewide, the new positives bring Pennsylvania's total to 105,571. Friday's data included 227 new cases in Philadelphia and 198 in Allegheny County.

A total of 999,377 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 18,118 since Thursday. Over the past seven days, 151,858 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,912 positive test results.

An estimated 75% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 79,178 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported 22 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,101. DOH has reported a total of nine COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, the most recent on July 16. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, the coroner's office may not have been notified of resident deaths that occurred in other parts of the state.

Across Pennsylvania, 736 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 89 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Friday. In Centre County, one COVID-19 patient is hospitalized.

Among the state's total cases 102,602 are confirmed and 2,969 are probable. In Centre County, 276 are confirmed and 30 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 64 confirmed, 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 52 confirmed, 5 probable

16803 (State College): 43 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 15 [+1] confirmed

16841 (Howard): 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 14 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 13 confirmed

16870 (Port Matilda): 12 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16802 (University Park), 16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16877 (Warrior's Mark) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged with 30 among residents and 18 among employees at three facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 276 [+3] total cases, Blair has 165 [+8], Union has 116 [+1], Clearfield has 110 [+3], Clinton has 107 [+2] and Mifflin has 87 [+3].