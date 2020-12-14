Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 14, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 201 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 152 for Sunday and 49 for Monday — to bring its total to 7,737, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 18,646 new positives — 10,684 on Sunday and 7,962 on Monday — bringing the statewide total to 499,764.

The county also had 328 new negative test results to increase its total to 50,233. Across Pennsylvania there were 35,436 new negatives for a total of 3,060,689.

DOH lists 106 total deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of 10 since Saturday. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 71 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

Statewide, the health department reported 330 new COVID-19 deaths — 201 for Sunday and 129 for Monday — increasing Pennsylvania's total to 12,565.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 47 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 32 and 95 as of Monday morning, a hospital spokesperson said.

Across the state, 6,026 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 1,249 in ICU and 697 on ventilators as of Monday morning.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported 10 new positives among residents and one among employees. A total have 17 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 534 resident cases, 98 employee cases.

An estimated 58% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 458,149 are confirmed and 41,615 are probable. In Centre County, 7,344 are confirmed and 393 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,262 confirmed [+25], 152 probable [+2]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,127 confirmed [+78], 58 probable [-1]

16802 (University Park): 790 confirmed [+1], 17 probable

16803 (State College): 557 confirmed [+18], 42 probable [+3]

16866 (Philipsburg): 363 confirmed [+18], 25 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 178 confirmed [+5], 15 probable

16841 (Howard): 155 confirmed [+12], 15 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 122 confirmed [+5], 10 probable [+1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 117 confirmed [+8], 11 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 108 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 95 confirmed [+6], 7 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 61 confirmed [+5], 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 60 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 59 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 53 confirmed [+2], 6 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 38 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 33 confirmed [+5], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 33 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 31 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 31 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 28 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 28 confirmed [+2]

16859 (Moshannon) 24 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 15 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 15 confirmed [+1]

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 6,230 [+199] total cases, Clearfield has 2,861 [+133], Mifflin has 2,811 [+156], Huntingdon has 2,269 [+58], Union has 2,219 [+87] and Clinton has 1,306 [+84].