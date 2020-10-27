Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Oct. 27, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 4,097 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, the health department reported 2,751 new positives, Pennsylvania's highest single-day total to date. The previous high was 2,219 on Friday. The state has had a total of 198,446 cases.

Centre County also had 184 new negative test results, increasing its total to 35,738. Statewide there were 13,093 negative test results. A total of 2,254,523 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.

According to DOH data, 16 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center, an increase of one since Monday and a record high number of daily COVID inpatients for the hospital.

Across Pennsylvania, 1,170 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 110 on ventilators.

The health department reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 8,696. DOH has reported a total of 16 deaths attributed to the virus in Centre County, the most recent on Friday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 13, ranging in age from 69 to 101.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been among patients 65 and older.

An estimated 78% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 189,649 are confirmed and 8,797 are probable. In Centre County, 3,931 are confirmed and 166 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,424 confirmed [+8], 89 probable [+3]

16802 (University Park): 622 confirmed, 8 probable

16803 (State College): 267 confirmed [+1], 15 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 179 confirmed [+5], 15 probable [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 41 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 37 confirmed [+3] , 6 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 37 confirmed, 5 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 34 confirmed

16853 (Milesburg): 30 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 29 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 12 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 9 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 6 confirmed [+1]

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,212 [+26] total cases, Huntingdon has 932 [+58], Union has 699 [-1], Clearfield has 462 [+11], Mifflin has 381 [+7] and Clinton has 261 [+2].