Centre County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also reported 106 new negative test results.

Since the first was reported on March 20, the county has had a total of 227 cases, including 47 in the past two weeks. A total of 4,789 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 479 new positives on Sunday, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 89,854. A total of 725,448 patients have tested negative, an increase of 9,398 since Saturday.

An estimated 78 percent of patients — about 70,086 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Pennsylvania has had 6,753 deaths attributed to the virus, including four reported by the health department on Sunday.

Across the state, 589 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 97 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Sunday.

Among the state's total cases, 87,267 are confirmed and 2,587 are probable.

In Centre County, 211 are confirmed and 16 are probable.

Centre County's confirmed cases by zip code are [new cases since Saturday in brackets]:

*Note: Numbers do not include probable cases. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 49 [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte): 47

16803 (State College): 41

16827 (Boalsburg): 12

16870 (Port Matilda): 9

16841 (Howard): 9 [+1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 7

16828 (Centre Hall): 6

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16829 (Clarence), 16866 (Philipsburg), 16844 (Julian), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16872 (Rebersburg) and 16845 (Karthaus) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged, with 23 among residents and 14 among staff at two facilities, according to health department data.