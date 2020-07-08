Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County added three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 235 since the first was reported on March 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had 82 new negative test results. A total of 5,124 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, the county has added 38 new cases of the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 719 new cases, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 92,867. Among the state's new cases on Thursday, 158 are in Allegheny County and 161 are in Philadelphia.

A total of 787,156 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 12,778 since Wednesday. Over the past 14 days, 121,032 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 5,625 positive test results, according to the health department.

An estimated 77 percent of COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania — about 71,508 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported 36 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 6,848. For Centre County, the health department has reported a total of eight COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on July 5. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, it's possible a county resident died in another part of the state.

Across the state, 650 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 96 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Thursday.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 90,202 are confirmed and 2,665 are probable.

In Centre County, 219 are confirmed and 16 are probable.

Centre County's confirmed cases by zip code are [new case since Wednesday in brackets]:

*Note: Numbers do not include probable cases. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 52 [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte): 47

16803 (State College): 42 [+1]

16827 (Boalsburg): 12

16870 (Port Matilda): 9

16841 (Howard): 10 [+1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 9

16828 (Centre Hall): 6

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16829 (Clarence), 16866 (Philipsburg), 16844 (Julian), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16845 (Karthaus) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.