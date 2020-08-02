Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported three new COVID-19 cases in Centre County, bringing the local total to 357 since the first was reported on March 20.

The county also had 59 new negative test results. A total of 8,804 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks Centre County has added a total of 78 new COVID-19 cases.

Information on COVID-19 hospitalizations in Centre County was not available as of noon on Sunday. On Friday, two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Across Pennsylvania, 564 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 90 requiring use of a ventilator, according to DOH.

Statewide, the health department reported 654 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 113,590. Sunday's data included 82 new cases in Allegheny County and 75 in Philadelphia

A total of 1,130,979 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 11,593 since Saturday. Over the past seven days, 154,617 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 6,165 positive test results.

An estimated 76% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 86,328 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.



Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

The health department also reported five new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,209. DOH lists a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, though the Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed only seven. The most recent COVID-19 death for the county was reported on Tuesday, a 91-year-old nursing home resident.

Most hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been among patients 65 and older.

Among the state's total cases 110,416 are confirmed and 3,174 are probable. In Centre County, 318 are confirmed and 39 are probable. Saturday's decrease was among confirmed cases.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increase in brackets may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 74 confirmed [+1], 12 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte): 62 confirmed, 7 probable

16803 (State College): 49 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 19 confirmed [+1]

16841 (Howard): 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 16 confirmed [+1]

16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed

16870 (Port Matilda): 12 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Case totals remained unchanged at Centre County nursing and personal care homes, which have had a total of 33 cases among residents and 19 among employees at five facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 288 total cases, Blair has 224 [+10], Union has 172 [+7], Clearfield has 136 [+2], Clinton has 115 and Mifflin has 106 [+1].



