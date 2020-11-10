Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 10, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to to 4,713 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, Pennsylvania set a record high for new positives for the fourth time in six days. The 4,361 new cases reported on Tuesday bring the state's total to 238,657.

Centre County also had 155 new negative test results, increasing its total to 39,695. There were 14,929 new negative results statewide to bring Pennsylvania's total to 2,470,785.

According to DOH data, 24 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County. Mount Nittany Medical Center has 19 COVID-19 inpatients, a hospital spokesperson said, unchanged from Monday. The health department's total includes both inpatients at Mount Nittany and at rehabilitation hospitals.

Across the state, 1,938 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 189 on ventilators.



The health department reported 62 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,086. DOH lists a total of 22 COVID-19 deaths among Centre County residents since the start of the pandemic, while the county coroner's office has confirmed 20, ranging in age from 62 to 101.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 72% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 225,150 are confirmed and 13,507 are probable. In Centre County, 4,497 are confirmed and 216 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,675 confirmed [+9], 99 probable [+4]

16802 (University Park): 720 confirmed [-1], 13 probable [+2]

16803 (State College): 313 confirmed [+1], 27 probable [+5]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 254 confirmed [+4], 29 probable [+2]

16870 (Port Matilda): 56 confirmed [-1], 8 probable [increase of at least 4]

16866 (Philipsburg): 48 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 44 confirmed, 7 probable [+1]

16827 (Boalsburg): 43 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16841 (Howard): 37 confirmed, 6 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 31 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 15 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 13 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 10 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable [increase of at least one]

16844 (Julian) 9 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16874 (Snow Shoe) 7 confirmed

16826 (Blanchard) 7 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported one new positive among residents and one among employees. A total of 13 long-term care facilities in the county have had a 167 resident cases and 46 staff cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 2,002 [+49] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,228 [+19], Union has 858 [+13], Mifflin has 671 [+27], Clearfield has 632 [+18] and Clinton has 342 [+11].