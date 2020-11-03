Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 3, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 4,356 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 269 new negative test results, increasing its total to 37,679.

Statewide, Pennsylvania once again set a single-day high for new positives with 2,875, bringing its total to 214,871. There were 15,682 new negative test results, increasing the state's total to 2,354,346.

In Centre County, 15 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center, four fewer than Monday.

Across the state, 1,417 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 134 on ventilators.

The health department reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 8,855. DOH has reported 19 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, while the county coroner's office has confirmed 18, including five last week. The health department reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.

An estimated 76% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 204,363 are confirmed and 10,508 are probable. In Centre County, 4,182 are confirmed and 174 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,536 confirmed [+14], 88 probable [+4]

16802 (University Park): 667 confirmed [+7], 10 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 284 confirmed, 17 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 206 confirmed [+5], 21 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 49 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 41 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 37 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 35 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16841 (Howard): 33 confirmed, 5 probable [increase of at least one]

16853 (Milesburg): 33 confirmed [+1]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 10 confirmed [+1]

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 6 confirmed

16826 (Blanchard) 6 confirmed [+1]

16874 (Snow Shoe) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,574 [+45] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,094 [+39], Union has 749 [+3], Clearfield has 525 [+12], Mifflin has 491 [+20] and Clinton has 289 [+5].