Centre County Adds 39 COVID-19 Cases
Centre County reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 4,356 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 269 new negative test results, increasing its total to 37,679.
Statewide, Pennsylvania once again set a single-day high for new positives with 2,875, bringing its total to 214,871. There were 15,682 new negative test results, increasing the state's total to 2,354,346.
In Centre County, 15 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center, four fewer than Monday.
Across the state, 1,417 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 134 on ventilators.
The health department reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 8,855. DOH has reported 19 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, while the county coroner's office has confirmed 18, including five last week. The health department reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.
An estimated 76% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 204,363 are confirmed and 10,508 are probable. In Centre County, 4,182 are confirmed and 174 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes
16801 (State College): 2,536 confirmed [+14], 88 probable [+4]
16802 (University Park): 667 confirmed [+7], 10 probable [+1]
16803 (State College): 284 confirmed, 17 probable [+1]
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 206 confirmed [+5], 21 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 49 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 41 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 37 confirmed, 6 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 35 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16841 (Howard): 33 confirmed, 5 probable [increase of at least one]
16853 (Milesburg): 33 confirmed [+1]
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed
16820 (Aaronsburg) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16845 (Karthaus) 10 confirmed [+1]
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 6 confirmed
16826 (Blanchard) 6 confirmed [+1]
16874 (Snow Shoe) 5 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,574 [+45] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,094 [+39], Union has 749 [+3], Clearfield has 525 [+12], Mifflin has 491 [+20] and Clinton has 289 [+5].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
More articles by Geoff Rushton →