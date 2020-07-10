Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 cases in Centre County on Friday, bringing the county's total to 239 since the first was reported on March 20.

Centre County also had 213 new negative test results. A total of 5,337 patients in the county have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, the county has added 41 new cases of the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 1,009 new cases, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 93,876. According to DOH, about 175 of the new positives on Friday did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results. It was the first time since May 10 the state reported more than 1,000 new cases.

Among the state's new cases on Friday, 180 are in Allegheny County and 182 are in Philadelphia.

A total of 804,764 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 17,608 since Thursday. Over the past seven days, 128,821 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 4,793 positive test results, according to the health department.

An estimated 77 percent of COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania — about 72,285 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported 32 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 6,880. For Centre County, the health department has reported a total of eight COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on July 5. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, it's possible a county resident died in another part of the state.

Across the state, 653 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 97 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Friday.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 91,206 are confirmed and 2,670 are probable.

In Centre County, 223 are confirmed and 16 are probable.

Centre County's confirmed cases by zip code are [new case since Thursday in brackets]:

*Note: Numbers do not include probable cases. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 54 [+2]

16823 (Bellefonte): 48 [+1]

16803 (State College): 42

16827 (Boalsburg): 12

16870 (Port Matilda): 9

16841 (Howard): 11 [+1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 9

16828 (Centre Hall): 6

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16829 (Clarence), 16866 (Philipsburg), 16844 (Julian), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16845 (Karthaus) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.