Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported four new COVID-19 cases in Centre County, bringing its total to 357 since the first was reported on March 20.

The county also had 262 new negative test results. A total of 8,644 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks Centre County has added a total of 87 COVID-19 cases.

One new case was reported on Friday among employees of nursing and personal care homes in the county, which have had a total of 33 cases among residents and 19 among staff at five facilities.

Two COVID-19 patients in Centre County are hospitalized as of noon on Friday. Across Pennsylvania, 756 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 104 requiring use of a ventilator, according to DOH.

Statewide, the health department reported 970 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 112,048. Friday's numbers include 244 cases in Allegheny County and 130 in Philadelphia.

"Of the new cases in Allegheny County, 30 cases have specimen collection dates from more than two weeks ago and at least 77 are known to be among long-term care residents and staff," according to a DOH news release.

A total of 1,104,824 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 15,965 since Thursday. Over the past seven days, 160,671 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 6,720 positive test results.

An estimated 75% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 84,036 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported 13 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,189. DOH lists a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, though the Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed seven. The most recent reported COVID-19 death for the county was reported on Tuesday, a 91-year-old nursing home resident.

Among the state's total cases 108,907 are confirmed and 3,141 are probable. In Centre County, 319 are confirmed and 38 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increase in brackets may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 74 confirmed [+2], 11 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte): 61 confirmed [+2], 7 probable [-1]

16803 (State College): 49 confirmed [+1], 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 18 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 16 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed

16866 (Philipsburg): 15 confirmed

16870 (Port Matilda): 13 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed [+1]

16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 287 total cases, Blair has 204 [+3], Union has 132 [-3], Clearfield has 131 [+9], Clinton has 113 and Mifflin has 100 [+2].