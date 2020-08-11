Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Aug. 12, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County added four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 377 since the first was reported on March 20.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, two new cases were reported among employees of Centre County nursing and personal care homes, which have had a total of 33 resident cases and 21 staff cases at five facilities.

The county also had 116 new negative test results. A total of 9,903 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks Centre County has added 31 new cases.

Health department data shows no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 606 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 96 requiring use of a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 849 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 121,130.

An estimated 77% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 93,270 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

A total of 1,271,976 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 16,663 since Tuesday. Over the past seven days, 157,895 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,272 positive cases.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

The health department reported 33 new deaths attributed to the virus in the state, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 7,385. DOH lists a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, though the Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed only seven. The most recent COVID-19 death in the county was reported on July 28.

Among the state's total cases, 117,739 are confirmed and 3,391 are probable. In Centre County, 338 are confirmed and 39 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increase in brackets.

16801 (State College): 76 confirmed, 12 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 64 confirmed [+1], 6 probable

16803 (State College): 50 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 20 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 17 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 17 confirmed [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 16 confirmed [+1]

16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 5 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 309 [-1] total cases, Blair has 302 [+4], Union has 276 [+14], Clearfield has 177 [+3], Clinton has 124 [+1] and Mifflin has 121 [+1].