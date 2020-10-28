Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Oct. 28, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to 4,138 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had 243 new negative test results, increasing its total to 35,981.

According to DOH data, 14 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center, down two from Tuesday, with one on a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 2,228 new positives, Pennsylvania's second highest single-day total to date behind Tuesday's 2,751. The state has had a total of 200,674 cases.

There were 14,273 new negative test results statewide. A total of 2,269,246 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.

Across the state, 1,187 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 114 on ventilators.

The health department reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 8,718. DOH has reported a total of 16 deaths attributed to the virus in Centre County, the most recent on Friday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 13, ranging in age from 69 to 101.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been among patients 65 and older.

An estimated 77% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 191,646 are confirmed and 9,028 are probable. In Centre County, 3,971 are confirmed and 167 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,445 confirmed [+21], 89 probable

16802 (University Park): 634 confirmed [+12], 8 probable

16803 (State College): 269 confirmed [+2], 15 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 179 confirmed, 17 probable [+2]

16870 (Port Matilda): 43 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 38 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 37 confirmed , 6 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 36 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 34 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 30 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 30 confirmed

16851 (Lemont) 12 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 11 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 9 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 6 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,237 [+25] total cases, Huntingdon has 957 [+25], Union has 702 [+3], Clearfield has 469 [+7], Mifflin has 396 [+15] and Clinton has 267 [+6].