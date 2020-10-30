Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Oct. 30, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring its total to 4,226 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 289 new negative test results, increasing its total to 36,496.

The health department reported one new COVID-19 death among Centre County residents. The county coroner's office said an 89-year-old woman's death was attributed to the virus.

DOH has reported a total of 17 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County while the coroner's office has confirmed 16, ranging in age from 62 to 101. The health department reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.

As of Friday morning, Mount Nittany Medical Center has 17 COVID-19 inpatients, a record high. The patients range in age from 31 to 92, according to the hospital.

Since Oct. 1, Mount Nittany has admitted 47 COVID positive patients, with an average of 11 COVID positive inpatients per day. In September it had a total of 16 COVID positive patients admitted in September, with an average of two COVID positive inpatients per day.

"Increased cases and hospitalizations – especially among vulnerable elderly populations – remains cause for concern," Joshi said. "It is also a reminder to be even more vigilant and thoughtful in consistently practicing preventive measures, including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”