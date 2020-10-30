Centre County Adds 42 COVID-19 Cases
Centre County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring its total to 4,226 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 289 new negative test results, increasing its total to 36,496.
The health department reported one new COVID-19 death among Centre County residents. The county coroner's office said an 89-year-old woman's death was attributed to the virus.
DOH has reported a total of 17 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County while the coroner's office has confirmed 16, ranging in age from 62 to 101. The health department reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.
As of Friday morning, Mount Nittany Medical Center has 17 COVID-19 inpatients, a record high. The patients range in age from 31 to 92, according to the hospital.
Since Oct. 1, Mount Nittany has admitted 47 COVID positive patients, with an average of 11 COVID positive inpatients per day. In September it had a total of 16 COVID positive patients admitted in September, with an average of two COVID positive inpatients per day.
"Increased cases and hospitalizations – especially among vulnerable elderly populations – remains cause for concern," Joshi said. "It is also a reminder to be even more vigilant and thoughtful in consistently practicing preventive measures, including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”
Statewide, the health department reported 2,641 new positives, the second highest single-day total to date. The state has had a total of 205,517 cases.
There were 15,155 new negative test results statewide. A total of 2,297,983 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.
Across the state, 1,253 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 131 on ventilators.
The health department reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 8,784.
An estimated 77% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 195,944 are confirmed and 9,573 are probable. In Centre County, 4,066 are confirmed and 160 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes
16801 (State College): 2,493 confirmed [+24], 81 probable [-2]
16802 (University Park): 644 confirmed [+6], 8 probable
16803 (State College): 278 confirmed [+6], 16 probable [+1]
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 188 confirmed [+2], 18 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 45 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 37 confirmed , 6 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 36 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 35 confirmed
16841 (Howard): 30 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 30 confirmed
16851 (Lemont) 13 confirmed
16820 (Aaronsburg) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed [-1]
16845 (Karthaus) 9 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 6 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 5 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,306 [+38] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,005 [+12], Union has 714 [+9], Clearfield has 488 [+8], Mifflin has 426 [+15] and Clinton has 275 [+2].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
