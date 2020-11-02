Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 2, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 20 for Sunday and 25 for Monday — to bring its total to 4,317 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had 502 negative results over the two days increasing its total to 37,410.

Mount Nittany Medical Center currently has 19 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a record high and an increase of two since Saturday. One is on a ventilator. [Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported 22 COVID-19 hospitalizations, based on information in DOH's COVID-19 dashboard. A Mount Nittany spokesperson said the hospital currently has 19 COVID inpatients.]

The health department has now reported 19 deaths attributed to COVID-19 among Centre County residents. The county coroner's office has confirmed 18, including five last week, ranging in age from 62 to 101. The health department reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.

Statewide, DOH reported 3,969 new positives for the past two days — 1,909 for Sunday and 2,060 for Monday — increasing Pennsylvania's total to 211,996.

There were 24,030 new negative test results statewide. A total of 2,338,664 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.

Across the state, 1,352 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 124 on ventilators.

The health department reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 8,823.

An estimated 76% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 201,764 are confirmed and 10,232 are probable. In Centre County, 4,151 are confirmed and 166 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,522 confirmed [+11], 84 probable [+1]

16802 (University Park): 660 confirmed [+11], 9 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 284 confirmed [+2], 16 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 201 confirmed [+5], 21 probable [+3

16870 (Port Matilda): 48 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 41 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 40 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 37 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 35 confirmed, 1-4 probable [increase of at least one]

16841 (Howard): 33 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 32 confirmed [+1]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 14 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed [+1]

16820 (Aaronsburg) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 9 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 8 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 6 confirmed

16826 (Blanchard) 5 confirmed

16874 (Snow Shoe) 5 confirmed [increase of at least one]

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,529 [+153] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,055 [+38], Union has 746 [+20], Clearfield has 513 [+16], Mifflin has 471 [+35] and Clinton has 284 [+7].