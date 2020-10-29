Centre County Adds 46 COVID-19 Cases
Centre County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to 4,184 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 226 new negative test results, increasing its total to 36,207.
According to DOH data, 17 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center, an increase of three since Wednesday and a record high for the hospital. Two of the COVID inpatients are on ventilators.
The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 15 total deaths attributed to the virus. Two of those deaths occurred on Tuesday— a 77-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. COVID deaths reported by the coroner's office range in age from 62 to 101. DOH has reported a total of 16 deaths attributed to the virus in Centre County, the most recent on Friday. The health department reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.
Statewide, the health department reported 2,228 new positives, the sixth time in eight days Pennsylvania has eclipsed 2,000 new cases. The state has had a total of 202,876 cases.
There were 13,582 new negative test results statewide. A total of 2,282,828 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.
Across the state, 1,229 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 127 on ventilators.
The health department reported 44 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 8,762.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been among patients 65 and older.
An estimated 77% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 193,611 are confirmed and 9,265 are probable. In Centre County, 4,024 are confirmed and 160 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes
16801 (State College): 2,469 confirmed [+24], 83 probable [-6]
16802 (University Park): 638 confirmed [+4], 8 probable
16803 (State College): 272 confirmed [+3], 15 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 186 confirmed [+7], 18 probable [+1]
16870 (Port Matilda): 43 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 40 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable [decrease of at least one]
16828 (Centre Hall): 37 confirmed , 6 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 36 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 35 confirmed [+1]
16841 (Howard): 30 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 30 confirmed
16851 (Lemont) 13 confirmed [+1]
16820 (Aaronsburg) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16844 (Julian) 9 confirmed [+1]
16845 (Karthaus) 9 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 7 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 6 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 5 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,268 [+31] total cases, Huntingdon has 993 [+36], Union has 705 [+3], Clearfield has 480 [+11], Mifflin has 411 [+15] and Clinton has 273 [+6].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
