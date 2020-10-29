Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Oct. 29, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to 4,184 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 226 new negative test results, increasing its total to 36,207.

According to DOH data, 17 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center, an increase of three since Wednesday and a record high for the hospital. Two of the COVID inpatients are on ventilators.

The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 15 total deaths attributed to the virus. Two of those deaths occurred on Tuesday— a 77-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. COVID deaths reported by the coroner's office range in age from 62 to 101. DOH has reported a total of 16 deaths attributed to the virus in Centre County, the most recent on Friday. The health department reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.

Statewide, the health department reported 2,228 new positives, the sixth time in eight days Pennsylvania has eclipsed 2,000 new cases. The state has had a total of 202,876 cases.

There were 13,582 new negative test results statewide. A total of 2,282,828 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.

Across the state, 1,229 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 127 on ventilators.

The health department reported 44 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 8,762.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been among patients 65 and older.

