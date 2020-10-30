Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Oct. 31, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Saturday to bring its total to 4,272 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 406 new negative test results, increasing its total to 36,902.

DOH data now shows 18 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of one since Friday.

The county coroner's office reported an 89-year-old woman's death on Thursday was attributed to the virus. The coroner's office has confirmed 16 COVID-19 deaths ranging in age from 62 to 101. The health department reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.

Mount Nittany Medical Center has 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations, unchanged since Friday, with one patient on a ventilator. According to the hospital, patients range in age from 31 to 92, according to the hospital. Since Oct. 1, Mount Nittany has admitted 47 COVID positive patients, with an average census of 11 COVID positive inpatients per day. In September, it had a total of 16 COVID positive patients.

Statewide, the health department reported 2,510 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 208,027 cases.

There were 16,651 new negative test results statewide. A total of 2,314,634 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.

Across the state, 1,259 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 120 on ventilators.

The health department reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 8,812. An estimated 76% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation. Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 198,163 are confirmed and 9,864 are probable. In Centre County, 4,110 are confirmed and 162 are probable. Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data: *Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes 16801 (State College): 2,511 confirmed [+18], 83 probable [+2] 16802 (University Park): 649 confirmed [+5], 8 probable 16803 (State College): 282 confirmed [+4], 16 probable 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 196 confirmed [+8], 18 probable 16870 (Port Matilda): 47 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable 16827 (Boalsburg): 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable 16866 (Philipsburg): 38 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable 16828 (Centre Hall): 37 confirmed, 6 probable 16875 (Spring Mills): 35 confirmed 16841 (Howard): 31 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable 16853 (Milesburg): 31 confirmed [+1] 16851 (Lemont) 13 confirmed 16820 (Aaronsburg) 12 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable 16877 (Warrior's Mark) 12 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable 16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable 16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed 16845 (Karthaus) 9 confirmed 16804 (State College) 7 confirmed 16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable 16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable 16829 (Clarence) 6 confirmed 16826 (Blanchard) 5 confirmed 16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases. Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,376 [+70] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,017 [+12], Union has 726 [+12], Clearfield has 497 [+9], Mifflin has 436 [+10] and Clinton has 277 [+2].







