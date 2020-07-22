Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five new COVID-19 cases in Centre County on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 299 since the first was reported on March 20. Among total cases, 274 are confirmed and 25 are probable.

Centre County also had 362 new negative test results. A total of 7,101 patients in the county have tested negative for the virus.

Health department data shows one new resident case among Centre County nursing homes. Three long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined total of 30 resident cases and 18 employee cases.

In the past two weeks, the county has added 67 new cases of the virus.



Statewide, the health department reported 631 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 103,396. The new cases do not include data from Philadelphia, which DOH says it did not receive on Wednesday.

Among the state's total cases 100,483 are confirmed and 2,913 are probable.

A total of 968,081 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 15,083 since Tuesday. Over the past seven days, 148,209 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 6,094 positive test results.

An estimated 75 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 77,547 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported 25 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,063. DOH has reported a total of nine COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on Thursday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, the coroner's office may not have been notified of resident deaths that occurred in other parts of the state.

Across Pennsylvania, 735 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 93 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Wednesday. In Centre County, two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 64 confirmed [+1], 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 52 confirmed, 5 probable

16803 (State College): 43 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 14 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 13 confirmed

16875 (Spring Mills): 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 12 confirmed [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16877 (Warrior's Mark) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged with 29 among residents and 18 among employees at three facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 272 [+1] total cases, Blair has 159 [+10], Union has 113 [+1], Clinton has 105 [+1], Clearfield has 105 [+1], and Mifflin has 82 [-1].