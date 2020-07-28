Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Updated at 2:45 p.m. on July 29, 2020

Centre County added five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 370 since the first was reported on March 20.

The county also had 97 new negative test results, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. A total of 8,230 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks Centre County has added a total of 108 COVID-19 cases. That includes a single-day high of 43 reported on Sunday. Mount Nittany Health noticed the unusual spike in new positives at the end of last week and contacted the health department to review the tests and coordinate re-testing.

"The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined a number of the positive test results were not valid," DOH spokesman Nate Wardle wrote in an email. "We are reviewing those tests, retesting, and will change our data (as needed) to reflect the results of these tests in the near future."

Nursing and personal care home cases in the county remained unchanged with 33 among residents and 18 among employees at five facilities.

Two COVID-19 patients in Centre County are hospitalized as of noon on Wednesday. Across Pennsylvania, 756 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 104 requiring use of a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 834 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 110,218. Wednesday's numbers include 125 new cases in Allegheny County and 111 in Philadelphia.

A total of 1,073,863 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 14,087 since Tuesday. Over the past seven days, 161,894 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 6,619 positive test results.

