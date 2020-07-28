Centre County Adds 5 New COVID-19 Cases
Updated at 2:45 p.m. on July 29, 2020
Centre County added five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 370 since the first was reported on March 20.
The county also had 97 new negative test results, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. A total of 8,230 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.
In the past two weeks Centre County has added a total of 108 COVID-19 cases. That includes a single-day high of 43 reported on Sunday. Mount Nittany Health noticed the unusual spike in new positives at the end of last week and contacted the health department to review the tests and coordinate re-testing.
"The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined a number of the positive test results were not valid," DOH spokesman Nate Wardle wrote in an email. "We are reviewing those tests, retesting, and will change our data (as needed) to reflect the results of these tests in the near future."
Nursing and personal care home cases in the county remained unchanged with 33 among residents and 18 among employees at five facilities.
Two COVID-19 patients in Centre County are hospitalized as of noon on Wednesday. Across Pennsylvania, 756 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 104 requiring use of a ventilator.
Statewide, the health department reported 834 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 110,218. Wednesday's numbers include 125 new cases in Allegheny County and 111 in Philadelphia.
A total of 1,073,863 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 14,087 since Tuesday. Over the past seven days, 161,894 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 6,619 positive test results.
An estimated 75% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 82,663 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
The health department also reported 16 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,162. DOH lists a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, though the Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed seven. The most recent reported COVID-19 death for the county was reported on Tuesday, a a 91-year-old nursing home resident.
Among the state's total cases 106,331 are confirmed and 3,053 are probable. In Centre County, 335 are confirmed and 35 are probable. For cases reported on Tuesday, one is confirmed and four are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increases in brackets may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases.
16801 (State College): 81 confirmed [+2], 9 probable [+1]
16823 (Bellefonte): 62 confirmed [+1], 8 probable [+3]
16803 (State College): 51 confirmed, 6 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 18 confirmed
16841 (Howard): 17 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed
16866 (Philipsburg): 15 confirmed
16870 (Port Matilda): 13 confirmed [+1]
16828 (Centre Hall): 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed
16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 287 total cases, Blair has 199 [+8], Union has 129 [+1], Clearfield has 120, Clinton has 112 [+2] and Mifflin has 93.
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
