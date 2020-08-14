Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Aug. 15, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County added five new COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring its total to 391 since the first was reported on March 20.

The county also had 218 new negative test results, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. A total of 10,414 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 37 new cases.

Health department data shows no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 572 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 99 requiring use of a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 850 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 123,800.

An estimated 78% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 96,564 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

A total of 1,319,884 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 15,145 since Friday. Over the past seven days, 167,267 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 6,450 positive cases.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

The health department reported 20 new deaths attributed to the virus, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,465. DOH has reported 11 total COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, the most recent on Friday. The coroner's office has confirmed only seven, ranging in age from 74 to 96.

Among the state's total cases, 120,346 are confirmed and 3,454 are probable. In Centre County, 352 are confirmed and 39 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increase in brackets.

16801 (State College): 79 confirmed [+2], 12 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 66 confirmed, 6 probable

16803 (State College): 52 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 20 confirmed

16870 (Port Matilda): 19 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 18 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 17 confirmed

16827 (Boalsburg): 16 confirmed [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 5 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 5 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Cases at Centre County nursing and personal care homes remained unchanged, with 33 among residents and 21 among employees at five facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 338 [+21] total cases, Huntingdon has 327 [+7], Union has 292 [+13], Clearfield has 187 [+1], Clinton has 128 and Mifflin has 124 [+2].