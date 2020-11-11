Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 10, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to to 4,768 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, Pennsylvania saw record high new positives for the second consecutive day and fifth time in a week. The 4,711 new cases reported on Wednesday bring the state's total to 243,368.

Centre County also had 199 new negative test results, increasing its total to 39,894. There were 17,976 new negative results statewide to bring Pennsylvania's total to 2,488,761.

Coroner Scott Sayers reported on Wednesday two new deaths attributed to the virus in Centre County: an 82-year-old man who died on Tuesday at a long-term care facility in the 16823 zip code and a 79-year-old man who died on Thursday at Mount Nittany Medical Center. The coroner's office has confirmed 22 COVID-19 deaths to date in Centre County, ranging in age from 62 to 101.

The health department reported 59 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,145.

According to DOH data, 24 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County. Mount Nittany Medical Center has 21 COVID-19 inpatients, a hospital spokesperson said, an increase of two from Tuesday. The health department's total includes both inpatients at Mount Nittany and at rehabilitation hospitals.

Across the state, 2,080 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 193 on ventilators.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 72% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 229,282 are confirmed and 14,086 are probable. In Centre County, 4,542 are confirmed and 226 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,694 confirmed [+19], 102 probable [+3]

16802 (University Park): 725 confirmed [+5], 14 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 320 confirmed [+7], 28 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 257 confirmed [+3], 29 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 58 confirmed [+2], 8 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 48 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 45 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 44 confirmed, 7 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 41 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16841 (Howard): 39 confirmed [+2], 8 probable [+2]

16853 (Milesburg): 31 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 16 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 13 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 10 confirmed [+1]

16845 (Karthaus) 10 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 9 confirmed [+2]

16872 (Rebersburg) 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16826 (Blanchard) 7 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 2,076 [+75] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,246 [+18], Union has 868 [+10], Mifflin has 691 [+20], Clearfield has 670 [+38] and Clinton has 349 [+7].