Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 5, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to to 4,421 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 412 new negative test results, increasing its total to 38,303.

Statewide, Pennsylvania again set a single-day high with 2,900 new positives, eclipsing the mark of 2,875 set on Tuesday and bringing the state's total to 220,566. There were 17,071 new negative test results statewide to bring the total to 2,391,336.

In Centre County, a Mount Nittany Medical Center spokesperson said the hospital has 18 COVID-19 inpatients, an increase of four since Wednesday. Across Pennsylvania, 1,599 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 147 on ventilators.

DOH reported 47 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 8,937. The health department has reported a total of 20 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents. The county coroner's office has confirmed confirmed 19, the most recent on Saturday. DOH reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county. COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the coroner range in age from 62 to 101.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.