Centre County Adds 55 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Sets Single-Day High

by on November 05, 2020 12:17 PM
Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 5, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health
Centre County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to to 4,421 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 412 new negative test results, increasing its total to 38,303.

Statewide, Pennsylvania again set a single-day high with 2,900 new positives, eclipsing the mark of 2,875 set on Tuesday and bringing the state's total to 220,566. There were 17,071 new negative test results statewide to bring the total to 2,391,336.

In Centre County, a Mount Nittany Medical Center spokesperson said the hospital has 18 COVID-19 inpatients, an increase of four since Wednesday. Across Pennsylvania, 1,599 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 147 on ventilators. 

DOH reported 47 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 8,937. The health department has reported a total of 20 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents. The county coroner's office has confirmed confirmed 19, the most recent on Saturday. DOH reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county. COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the coroner range in age from 62 to 101.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 75% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation. 

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 209,348 are confirmed and 11,218 are probable. In Centre County, 4,244 are confirmed and 177 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,566 confirmed [+29], 88 probable [-1]

16802 (University Park): 677 confirmed [+8], 11 probable

16803 (State College): 292 confirmed [+7], 18 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 211 confirmed [+4], 21 probable 

16870 (Port Matilda): 49 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 41 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 39 confirmed [+2], 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 36 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16841 (Howard): 34 confirmed, 5 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 32 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 17 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 10 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16829 (Clarence) 7 confirmed [+1]

16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 6 confirmed

16874 (Snow Shoe) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,733 [+79] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,150 [+40], Union has 759 [+3], Clearfield has 554 [+15], Mifflin has 528 [+14] and Clinton has 299 [+2].



Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
