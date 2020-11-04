Centre County Adds 55 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Sets Single-Day High
Centre County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to to 4,421 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 412 new negative test results, increasing its total to 38,303.
Statewide, Pennsylvania again set a single-day high with 2,900 new positives, eclipsing the mark of 2,875 set on Tuesday and bringing the state's total to 220,566. There were 17,071 new negative test results statewide to bring the total to 2,391,336.
In Centre County, a Mount Nittany Medical Center spokesperson said the hospital has 18 COVID-19 inpatients, an increase of four since Wednesday. Across Pennsylvania, 1,599 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 147 on ventilators.
DOH reported 47 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 8,937. The health department has reported a total of 20 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents. The county coroner's office has confirmed confirmed 19, the most recent on Saturday. DOH reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county. COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the coroner range in age from 62 to 101.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.
An estimated 75% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 209,348 are confirmed and 11,218 are probable. In Centre County, 4,244 are confirmed and 177 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes
16801 (State College): 2,566 confirmed [+29], 88 probable [-1]
16802 (University Park): 677 confirmed [+8], 11 probable
16803 (State College): 292 confirmed [+7], 18 probable [+1]
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 211 confirmed [+4], 21 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 49 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 41 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 39 confirmed [+2], 6 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 36 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16841 (Howard): 34 confirmed, 5 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 32 confirmed
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 17 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed
16820 (Aaronsburg) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16845 (Karthaus) 10 confirmed
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16829 (Clarence) 7 confirmed [+1]
16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 6 confirmed
16874 (Snow Shoe) 5 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,733 [+79] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,150 [+40], Union has 759 [+3], Clearfield has 554 [+15], Mifflin has 528 [+14] and Clinton has 299 [+2].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
