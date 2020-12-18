Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 18, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring its total to 8,078, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 9,320 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 538,655.

The county also had 34 additional negative test results to increase its total to 50,846. Across Pennsylvania there were 17,110 new negatives for a total of 3,118,874.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 51 COVID-19 inpatients, three more than Thursday. The patients range in age from 27 to 96, according to a hospital spokesperson.

So far in December, the hospital has admitted 128 COVID positive patients with an average of 43 COVID inpatients per day. In November, 143 COVID patients were admitted with 22 inpatients per day. Mount Nittany admitted 16 COVID inpatients for all of September and 58 in October.

With sustained high numbers of COVID-19 inpatients, the hospital announced additional surge-planning measures earlier this week including rescheduling about half of elective surgeries that require overnight stays, as well as some other procedures, through Jan. 11. Further adjustments to services may be announced depending on future trends.

"We ask that everyone continue to be vigilant by consistently following COVID safety measures, including wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and maintaining social distance," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said. "These measures are especially important during the holidays as we continue to see a rise in COVID cases and subsequent hospitalizations."

Across the state, 6,147 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,232 in ICU and 745 on ventilators, as of Friday morning.

The health department reported 216 new COVID-19 deaths, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 13,608.

DOH lists 118 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents since the start of the pandemic. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 89 COVID-19 deaths, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported four new positive among residents. A total of 17 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 545 resident cases, 99 employee cases and 111 resident deaths.

The county's positivity rate for the past seven days was 14.7%, up from 12.5% the prior week, according to the health department's early-warning monitoring dashboard. Pennsylvania's positivity rate fell slightly from 16.1% to 15.8%.

An estimated 60% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 490,362 are confirmed and 48,293 are probable. In Centre County, 7,656 are confirmed and 422 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,304 confirmed [+10], 152 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,229 confirmed [+19], 62 probable

16802 (University Park): 792 confirmed, 18 probable

16803 (State College): 590 confirmed [+8], 49 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 419 confirmed [+21], 24 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 199 confirmed [+4], 23 probable

16841 (Howard): 175 confirmed [+3], 13 probable [-1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 136 confirmed [+1], 13 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 130 confirmed [+1], 13 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 112 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 102 confirmed [+3], 7 probable

16844 (Julian) 68 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 63 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 61 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 57 confirmed, 7 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 43 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 37 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 33 confirmed, 5 probable

16851 (Lemont) 32 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 32 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 33 confirmed [+1]

16820 (Aaronsburg) 30 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon) 24 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 19 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 15 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed

16852 (Madisonburg) 9 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 6,756 [+12] total cases, Clearfield has 3,173 [+81], Mifflin has 2,965 [+37], Huntingdon has 2,459 [+50], Union has 2,354 [+31] and Clinton has 1,457 [+10].