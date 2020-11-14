Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 14, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring its total to 5,044, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania's statewide surge in new positives continued with a new single-day high for the fifth consecutive day. The 5,551 new cases reported on Saturday bring the state's total to 259,938.

Centre County also had 128 new negative test results, increasing its total to 40,644. There were 14,163 new negative results statewide to bring Pennsylvania's total to 2,538,147.

According to DOH, 13 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, with two on ventilators and four in intensive care. The health department's total includes both inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center and at rehabilitation hospitals. As of Friday, Mount Nittany Medical Center had 11 COVID-19 inpatients between the ages of 30 and 83, a hospital spokesperson said.

Mount Nittany Health announced on Friday temporary visitation restrictions at the medical center and other facilities because of the increase in COVID cases statewide and locally.

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 2,374 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 248 on ventilators.

The health department reported 50 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,274. DOH has reported a total of 23 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents since the onset of the pandemic. The coroner's office has confirmed 22 ranging in age from 62 to 101.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 70% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 244,160 are confirmed and 15,778 are probable. In Centre County, 4,804 are confirmed and 240 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,794 confirmed [+15], 108 probable [+1]

16802 (University Park): 742 confirmed [+4], 17 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 340 confirmed [+3], 28 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 332 confirmed [+13], 30 probable [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 69 confirmed [+1], 7 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 69 confirmed [+10], 5 probable [increase of at least 1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 45 confirmed, 7 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 45 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 44 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16841 (Howard): 41 confirmed, 8 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 31 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 17 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 16 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 13 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 13 confirmed [+2]

16854 (Millheim) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 11 confirmed [+1]

16829 (Clarence) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 10 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 8 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 2,424 [+134] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,352 [+34], Union has 966 [+44], Mifflin has 884 [+54], Clearfield has 811 [+52] and Clinton has 391 [+14].