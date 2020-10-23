Centre County Adds 59 COVID-19 Cases, 1 New Death; Pennsylvania Reports Highest Single-Day Increase
Centre County added 59 COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring its total to 3,908 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county also had one new death attributed to the virus. DOH has reported 16 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County to date.
Statewide, the health department reported 2,219 new positives, Pennsylvania's highest single-day total to date. The previous high was 1,989 on April 9.
Centre County also had 268 new negative test results, increasing its total to 34,813. Statewide there were 15,789 negative test results. A total of 2,200,868 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.
As of Friday morning, Mount Nittany Medical Center has 15 COVID-19 inpatients, ranging in age from 23 to 95, according to the hospital. The majority are elderly and several are from local long-term care facilities. It is Mount Nittany's highest number of COVID inpatients to date.
Since Oct. 1, Mount Nittany has had 34 COVID-positive patient admissions and an average of nine COVID positive inpatients per day. In September the hospital had a total of 16 COVID-positive patients admitted, with an average of two per day.
"Although recently reported trends reflecting a decline in overall community cases is encouraging, increased cases and hospitalizations among vulnerable elderly populations is cause for concern," Mount Nittany Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. "It is also a reminder to be even more vigilant and thoughtful in consistently practicing preventive measures, including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”
Two new positives were reported among residents of Centre County nursing and personal care homes, which have had a combined total of 100 resident cases and 39 employee cases across 12 facilities.
Across Pennsylvania, 1,068 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 122 on ventilators.
The health department reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing the Pennsylvania's total at 8,592.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 182,436 are confirmed and 8,143 are probable. In Centre County, 3,773 are confirmed and 135 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets and may include previously reported cases newly assigned to zip codes.
16801 (State College): 2,343 confirmed [+39], 68 probable
16802 (University Park): 604 confirmed [+9], 7 probable
16803 (State College): 257 confirmed [+1], 13 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 155 confirmed [+8], 15 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 37 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 35 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 33 confirmed, 5 probable [increase of at least one; previously redacted]
16866 (Philipsburg): 33 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 31 confirmed
16853 (Milesburg): 30 confirmed
16841 (Howard): 27 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16851 (Lemont) 12 confirmed
16854 (Millheim) 10 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16820 (Aaronsburg) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16845 (Karthaus) 9 confirmed
16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 5 confirmed
16829 (Clarence) 5 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,116 [+16] total cases, Huntingdon has 835 [+27], Union has 672 [+13], Clearfield has 427 [+4], Mifflin has 349 [+6] and Clinton has 249 [+2].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
