Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Oct. 23, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County added 59 COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring its total to 3,908 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had one new death attributed to the virus. DOH has reported 16 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County to date.

Statewide, the health department reported 2,219 new positives, Pennsylvania's highest single-day total to date. The previous high was 1,989 on April 9.

Centre County also had 268 new negative test results, increasing its total to 34,813. Statewide there were 15,789 negative test results. A total of 2,200,868 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.

As of Friday morning, Mount Nittany Medical Center has 15 COVID-19 inpatients, ranging in age from 23 to 95, according to the hospital. The majority are elderly and several are from local long-term care facilities. It is Mount Nittany's highest number of COVID inpatients to date.

Since Oct. 1, Mount Nittany has had 34 COVID-positive patient admissions and an average of nine COVID positive inpatients per day. In September the hospital had a total of 16 COVID-positive patients admitted, with an average of two per day.

"Although recently reported trends reflecting a decline in overall community cases is encouraging, increased cases and hospitalizations among vulnerable elderly populations is cause for concern," Mount Nittany Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. "It is also a reminder to be even more vigilant and thoughtful in consistently practicing preventive measures, including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

Two new positives were reported among residents of Centre County nursing and personal care homes, which have had a combined total of 100 resident cases and 39 employee cases across 12 facilities.

Across Pennsylvania, 1,068 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 122 on ventilators.

The health department reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing the Pennsylvania's total at 8,592.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 182,436 are confirmed and 8,143 are probable. In Centre County, 3,773 are confirmed and 135 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets and may include previously reported cases newly assigned to zip codes.

16801 (State College): 2,343 confirmed [+39], 68 probable

16802 (University Park): 604 confirmed [+9], 7 probable

16803 (State College): 257 confirmed [+1], 13 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 155 confirmed [+8], 15 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 37 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 35 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 33 confirmed, 5 probable [increase of at least one; previously redacted]

16866 (Philipsburg): 33 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 31 confirmed

16853 (Milesburg): 30 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 27 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 12 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 10 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 9 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 5 confirmed

16829 (Clarence) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,116 [+16] total cases, Huntingdon has 835 [+27], Union has 672 [+13], Clearfield has 427 [+4], Mifflin has 349 [+6] and Clinton has 249 [+2].