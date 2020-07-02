Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also reported 185 new negative tests.

Since the first was reported on March 20, the county has had a total of 211 cases, including 39 in the past two weeks. A total of 4,507 have tested negative for the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 832 new positives on Thursday, the highest single-day total since May 22. Pennsylvania has had 88,074 cases since March. A total of 702,199 patients have tested negative, an increase of 12,637 since Wednesday.

An estimated 78 percent of patients — about 68,698 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.



Pennsylvania has had 6,687 deaths attributed to the virus, including 25 reported by the health department on Thursday. Penn State reported its first student COVID-19 death on Thursday morning, a 21-year-old who had been living in State College last month and died in Allentown on Tuesday.

Across the state, 632 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 103 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Thursday.

“Our latest data shows that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the state,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

With Fourth of July weekend approaching, the health department urged Pennsylvanians to avoid large gatherings and to wear masks in public settings.

Among the state's total cases, 85,573 are confirmed and 2,501 are probable. In Centre County, 197 are confirmed and 14 are probable.

Centre County's confirmed cases by zip code are [new cases since Wednesday in brackets]:

16823 (Bellefonte): 46 [+3]

16801 (State College): 44

16803 (State College): 39

16827 (Boalsburg): 12

16870 (Port Matilda): 9

16841 (Howard): 7

16828 (Centre Hall): 5 [total previously redacted with 1-4 cases; increase since Wednesday unknown]

16875 (Spring Mills): 5 [total previously redacted with 1-4 cases; increase since Wednesday unknown]

Specific numbers are not provided for zip codes with fewer than five cases. 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16829 (Clarence), 16866 (Philipsburg), 16844 (Julian), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16872 (Rebersburg) and 16845 (Karthaus) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged, with 23 among residents and 14 among staff at two facilities, according to health department data.