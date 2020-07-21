An estimated 75 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 77,074 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported 20 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,038. DOH has reported a total of nine COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on Thursday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, the coroner's office may not have been notified of resident deaths that occurred in other parts of the state.

Across Pennsylvania, 736 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 92 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Tuesday. In Centre County, two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

Among the state's total cases 99,875 are confirmed and 2,890 are probable. In Centre County, 270 are confirmed and 24 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 63 [+1] confirmed, 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 52 [+1] confirmed, 5 probable

16803 (State College): 43 [+1] confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 14 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 13 confirmed

16875 (Spring Mills): 12 [+1] confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 11 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 8 confirmed

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16877 (Warrior's Mark) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged with 29 among residents and 18 among employees at three facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 271 [+2] total cases, Blair has 149 [+7], Union has 112 [-1], Clinton has 104, Clearfield has 104 [+5], and Mifflin has 83 [+1].