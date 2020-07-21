State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Centre County Adds 6 New COVID-19 Cases

by on July 21, 2020 12:02 PM
Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 cases in Centre County on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 294 since the first was reported on March 20.

Centre County also had 150 new negative test results. A total of 6,739 patients in the county have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 64 new cases.

Statewide, the health department reported 1,027 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 102,765. It was the second time in less than a week the state reported more than 1,000 new cases.

A total of 938,175 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 14,823 since Monday. Over the past seven days, 155,796 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,996 positive test results. 

An estimated 75 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 77,074 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported 20 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,038. DOH has reported a total of nine COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on Thursday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, the coroner's office may not have been notified of resident deaths that occurred in other parts of the state.

Across Pennsylvania, 736 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 92 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Tuesday. In Centre County, two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

Among the state's total cases 99,875 are confirmed and 2,890 are probable. In Centre County, 270 are confirmed and 24 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 63 [+1] confirmed, 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 52 [+1] confirmed, 5 probable

16803 (State College): 43 [+1] confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 14 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 13 confirmed

16875 (Spring Mills): 12 [+1] confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 11 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 8 confirmed

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16877 (Warrior's Mark) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged with 29 among residents and 18 among employees at three facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 271 [+2] total cases, Blair has 149 [+7], Union has 112 [-1], Clinton has 104, Clearfield has 104 [+5], and Mifflin has 83 [+1].

 



Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
