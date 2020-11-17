Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 17, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 5,044, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

New positives continued to soar statewide with Pennsylvania setting a new single-day high for the sixth time in eight days. The 5,900 new cases reported on Tuesday eclipse the previous mark by 349 and bring the state's total to 275,513.

Centre County also had 513 new negative test results, increasing its total to 41,785. There were 14,846 new negative results statewide to bring Pennsylvania's total to 2,588,467.

Mount Nittany Medical Center has 20 COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday morning, a hospital spokesperson said. Across Pennsylvania COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 2,737 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 280 on ventilators.

The Centre County Coroner's Office reported on Tuesday the county's 28th death attributed to the virus. The 79-year-old woman's death is the sixth COVID-19 death confirmed by the coroner's office since Thursday. Deaths confirmed by the coroner's office range in age from 62 to 101.

The health department reported 30 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,355.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 67% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 258,304 are confirmed and 17,209 are probable. In Centre County, 4,988 are confirmed and 252 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,838 confirmed [+21], 110 probable [-1]

16802 (University Park): 765 confirmed [+5], 16 probable

16803 (State College): 360 confirmed [+3], 30 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 374 confirmed [+8], 30 probable [+1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 88 confirmed [+2], 12 probable [+7]

16870 (Port Matilda): 70 confirmed [+1], 9 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 51 confirmed [+3], 5 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 49 confirmed [+2], 7 probable

16841 (Howard): 46 confirmed [+2], 8 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 46 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 33 confirmed [+1]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 20 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 17 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 13 confirmed

16874 (Snow Shoe) 13 confirmed [+2]

16854 (Millheim) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 12 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 11 confirmed

16829 (Clarence) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 9 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 6 confirmed [+1]

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 5 confirmed [increase of at least 1]

16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Six new positives were reported among employees of Centre County nursing and personal care homes and two resident cases were removed from DOH data. A total of 13 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 268 resident cases and 62 employee cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 2,676 [+78] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,415 [+43], Union has 1,031 [+15], Mifflin has 961 [+63], Clearfield has 909 [+35] and Clinton has 421 [+20].