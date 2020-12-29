Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 29, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 8,834 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 8,545 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 622,349.

The county also had 28 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 52,244. Across Pennsylvania there were 6,012 new negatives for a total of 3,244,103.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating a record-high 66 COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday morning, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi.

After administering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to more than 1,200 frontline health care workers at the hospital, Mount Nittany Health has received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine which will be distributed to additional staff as well as community health care workers not directly affiliated with Mount Nittany. Joshi said the health system has not yet received guidance on when sufficient quantities of the vaccine will be available to administer more widely.

“In the meantime, we urge the public to follow the recommendations we and other public health authorities have been making: wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and avoid gatherings outside your immediate household," Joshi said in a statement. "The number of COVID hospitalizations at Mount Nittany Medical Center has reached a new high of 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 today. We urge everyone need to be responsible and do what they can to stay safe until the vaccine is more widely available.”

Statewide, 5,995 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,174 in ICU and 715 on ventilators, as of Tuesday morning. Hospitalizations continue to be nearly double the previous peak in the spring.

The health department now lists 135 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of three since Monday. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 100 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

With 267 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide on Tuesday, Pennsylvania's total is now 15,353.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported one new case among residents and nine among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 565 resident cases, 120 employee cases and 122 resident deaths.

An estimated 65% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 554,904 are confirmed and 58,900 are probable. In Centre County, 8,293 are confirmed and 478 are probable.

Case data by zip code has not been updated on the DOH dashboard as of noon on Tuesday. Centre County's cases by zip code as of Monday:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,412 confirmed, 164 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,410 confirmed, 66 probable

16802 (University Park): 794 confirmed, 19 probable

16803 (State College): 667 confirmed, 55 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 517 confirmed, 27 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 232 confirmed, 27 probable

16841 (Howard): 213 confirmed, 17 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 158 confirmed, 15 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 151 confirmed, 15 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 127 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 120 confirmed, 10 probable

16844 (Julian) 84 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 73 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 65 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 64 confirmed, 7 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 56 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 42 confirmed, 7 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 42 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 37 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 35 confirmed, 5 probable

16851 (Lemont) 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon) 26 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 20 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg) 13 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 13 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 7,766 [+111] total cases, Clearfield has 3,874 [+55], Mifflin has 3,339 [+16], Huntingdon has 2,994 [+55], Union has 2,816 [+27] and Clinton has 1,850 [+28].