Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 3, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania shattered its single-day record for new COVID-19 cases with 11,406 reported on Thursday, eclipsing the previous mark set a week ago by nearly 3,000.

The commonwealth has had a total of 386,837 COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Centre County added 65 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 6,538.

The county also had new negative results to increase its total to 47,690. Statewide there were 19,933new negatives for a total of 2,872,557.

DOH reported 187 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, the second highest increase behind Wednesday's 194, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 10,944.

The health department now lists 68 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of nine since Wednesday. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 67 deaths, the most recent on Tuesday. Deaths confirmed by Sayers have ranged in age from 55 to 104.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 39 COVID-positive inpatients, a decrease of one since Wednesday. The patients range in age from 33 to 91, a hospital spokesperson said.

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 5,071 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 1,065 in intensive care and 588 on ventilators as of Thursday morning. According to DOH data 14.6% of ICU beds and 14.4% of medical/surgical beds in the state remain available. Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have warned that projections show Pennsylvania running out of ICU beds in December.

COVID-19 positives among Centre County nursing and personal care homes continue to increase as well, with the health department reporting four new cases among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had 493 resident cases, 57 deaths and 83 employee cases.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 60% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.