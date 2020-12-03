Centre County Adds 65 COVID-19 Cases as Pennsylvania Sets New Record
Pennsylvania shattered its single-day record for new COVID-19 cases with 11,406 reported on Thursday, eclipsing the previous mark set a week ago by nearly 3,000.
The commonwealth has had a total of 386,837 COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Centre County added 65 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 6,538.
The county also had new negative results to increase its total to 47,690. Statewide there were 19,933new negatives for a total of 2,872,557.
DOH reported 187 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, the second highest increase behind Wednesday's 194, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 10,944.
The health department now lists 68 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of nine since Wednesday. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 67 deaths, the most recent on Tuesday. Deaths confirmed by Sayers have ranged in age from 55 to 104.
Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 39 COVID-positive inpatients, a decrease of one since Wednesday. The patients range in age from 33 to 91, a hospital spokesperson said.
Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 5,071 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 1,065 in intensive care and 588 on ventilators as of Thursday morning. According to DOH data 14.6% of ICU beds and 14.4% of medical/surgical beds in the state remain available. Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have warned that projections show Pennsylvania running out of ICU beds in December.
COVID-19 positives among Centre County nursing and personal care homes continue to increase as well, with the health department reporting four new cases among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had 493 resident cases, 57 deaths and 83 employee cases.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been patients 65 and older.
An estimated 60% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 358,625 are confirmed and 28,212 are probable. In Centre County, 6,220 are confirmed and 318 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases
16801 (State College): 3,100 confirmed [+19], 137 probable [+1]
16802 (University Park): 788 confirmed [+1], 16 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 778 confirmed [+11], 40 probable [+1]
16803 (State College): 468 confirmed [+12], 32 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 243 confirmed [+6], 22 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 105 confirmed [+1], 11 probable
16841 (Howard): 85 confirmed [+1], 9 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 82 confirmed [+1], 8 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 82 confirmed [+1], 8 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 70 confirmed [+1], 5 probable
16845 (Karthaus) 61 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 41 confirmed
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe) 32 confirmed
16844 (Julian) 30 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable
16851 (Lemont) 23 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 23 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 23 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16820 (Aaronsburg) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 21 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 17 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 13 confirmed [+1]
16856 (Mingoville) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16832 (Coburn) 9 confirmed
16859 (Moshannon) 9 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed
16852 (Madisonburg), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 4,607 [+98] total cases, Mifflin has 2,000 [+139], Clearfield has 1,933 [+66], Huntingdon has 1,826 [+39], Union has 1,781 [+42] and Clinton has 822 [+30].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
