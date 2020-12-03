State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Centre County Adds 65 COVID-19 Cases as Pennsylvania Sets New Record

by on December 03, 2020 2:14 PM
Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 3, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health
Pennsylvania shattered its single-day record for new COVID-19 cases with 11,406 reported on Thursday, eclipsing the previous mark set a week ago by nearly 3,000.

The commonwealth has had a total of 386,837 COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Centre County added 65 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 6,538.

The county also had new negative results to increase its total to 47,690. Statewide there were 19,933new negatives for a total of 2,872,557. 

DOH reported 187 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, the second highest increase behind Wednesday's 194, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 10,944.

The health department now lists 68 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of nine since Wednesday. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 67 deaths, the most recent on Tuesday. Deaths confirmed by Sayers have ranged in age from 55 to 104.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 39 COVID-positive inpatients, a decrease of one since Wednesday. The patients range in age from 33 to 91, a hospital spokesperson said.

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 5,071 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 1,065 in intensive care and 588 on ventilators as of Thursday morning. According to DOH data 14.6% of ICU beds and 14.4% of medical/surgical beds in the state remain available. Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have warned that projections show Pennsylvania running out of ICU beds in December.

COVID-19 positives among Centre County nursing and personal care homes continue to increase as well, with the health department reporting four new cases among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had 493 resident cases, 57 deaths and 83 employee cases.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 60% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 358,625 are confirmed and 28,212 are probable. In Centre County, 6,220 are confirmed and 318 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases 

16801 (State College): 3,100 confirmed [+19], 137 probable [+1]

16802 (University Park): 788 confirmed [+1], 16 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 778 confirmed [+11], 40 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 468 confirmed [+12], 32 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 243 confirmed [+6], 22 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 105 confirmed [+1], 11 probable

16841 (Howard): 85 confirmed [+1], 9 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 82 confirmed [+1], 8 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 82 confirmed [+1], 8 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 70 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 61 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 41 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 32 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 30 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 23 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 23 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 23 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 21 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 17 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 13 confirmed [+1]

16856 (Mingoville) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 9 confirmed

16859 (Moshannon) 9 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed

16852 (Madisonburg), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 4,607 [+98] total cases, Mifflin has 2,000 [+139], Clearfield has 1,933 [+66], Huntingdon has 1,826 [+39], Union has 1,781 [+42] and Clinton has 822 [+30].



Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
Comments
