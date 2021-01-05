Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Jan. 5, 2021. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 9,271, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 8,818 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 673,915.

The county also had 178 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 52,888. Across Pennsylvania there were 13,948 new negatives for a total of 3,315,134.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 59 COVID-19 inpatients ranging in age from 52 to 98, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Statewide, 5,684 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,148 in ICU and 700 on ventilators, as of Tuesday morning.

DOH reported one new death attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, bringing the county's total to 146. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

With 185 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide, Pennsylvania's total is now 16,546.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported three new cases among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 591 resident cases, 127 employee cases and 125 resident deaths.

An estimated 70% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 602,875 are confirmed and 71,040 are probable. In Centre County, 8,706 are confirmed and 565 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Increases are in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,449 confirmed [+7], 184 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,565 confirmed [+20], 79 probable [+1]

16802 (University Park): 796 confirmed [+1], 19 probable

16803 (State College): 715 confirmed [+7], 66 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 574 confirmed [+5], 30 probable [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 252 confirmed [+2], 34 probable

16841 (Howard): 234 confirmed [+1], 23 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 205 confirmed [+10], 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 173 confirmed [+4], 21 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 167 confirmed [+1], 19 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 134 confirmed [+2], 10 probable

16844 (Julian): 93 confirmed [+2], 8 probable [+1]

16853 (Milesburg): 83 confirmed [+5], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe): 67 confirmed, 5 probable [increase of at least 1]

16877 (Warrior's Mark): 66 confirmed [+1], 9 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 57 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard): 46 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence): 45 confirmed, 7 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 43 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 37 confirmed, 5 probable

16851 (Lemont): 36 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon): 29 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville): 24 confirmed, 5 probable

16832 (Coburn): 20 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 18 confirmed [+3]

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg): 14 confirmed

16804 (State College): 8 confirmed

16835 (Fleming): 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16863 (Orviston): 5 confirmed

16805 (State College): 1-4 confirmed [increase of at least 1]

16882 (Woodward): 1-4 confirmed

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 8,317 [+70] total cases, Clearfield has 4,384 [+75], Mifflin has 3,587 [+33], Huntingdon has 3,211 [+34], Union has 3,049 [+48] and Clinton has 2,066 [+12].