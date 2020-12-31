Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 31, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to 8,977 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 8,992 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 640,325.

The county also had 99 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 52,409. Across Pennsylvania there were 10,832 new negatives for a total of 3,265,129.

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported on Wednesday night seven new COVID-19-related deaths that occurred between Dec. 8 and Dec. 27. The individuals ranged in age from 74 to 95. Four were from long-term care facilities in the 16823 and 16866 zip codes, two were at residences in the 16823 and 16853 zip codes and two died in the hospital.

Sayers has confirmed a total of 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104. The health department now lists 139 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of one since Wednesday.

With 306 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide on Thursday, Pennsylvania's total is now 15,978.

According to the health department's hospital preparedness dashboard, 61 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, including five in intensive care and four on ventilators. Health department data includes Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation facilities.

Mount Nittany reported on Wednesday that because of continuing high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations locally, it has canceled elective surgeries and procedures through the end of January.

Statewide, 5,677 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,205 in ICU and 692 on ventilators, as of Thursday morning. Hospitalizations continue to be nearly double the previous peak in the spring.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported nine new cases among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 575 resident cases, 127 employee cases and 124 resident deaths.

An estimated 67% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 574,364 are confirmed and 65,961 are probable. In Centre County, 8,444 are confirmed and 533 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Increases in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,430 confirmed [+4], 181 probable [+8]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,463 confirmed [+16], 76 probable [+3]

16802 (University Park): 795 confirmed [+1], 19 probable

16803 (State College): 680 confirmed [+3], 61 probable [+4]

16866 (Philipsburg): 548 confirmed [+18], 29 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 243 confirmed [+2], 29 probable [+1]

16841 (Howard): 220 confirmed [+3], 20 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 165 confirmed [+4], 18 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 156 confirmed [+2], 19 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 130 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 126 confirmed, 10 probable

16844 (Julian) 88 confirmed [+2], 6 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 74 confirmed [-1], 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 65 confirmed, 8 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 66 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 56 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 44 confirmed [+2], 8 probable [+1]

16826 (Blanchard) 43 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 41 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 38 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 36 confirmed, 5 probable

16851 (Lemont) 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon) 26 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 23 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16832 (Coburn) 20 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg) 14 confirmed [+1]

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 14 confirmed [+1]

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 7,886 [+59] total cases, Clearfield has 4,023 [+67], Mifflin has 3,418 [+29], Huntingdon has 3,070 [+30], Union has 2,891 [+41] and Clinton has 1,942 [+45].