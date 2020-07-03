Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also reported 82 new negative test results.

Since the first was reported on March 20, the county has had a total of 218 cases, including 42 in the past two weeks. A total of 4,589 have tested negative for the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 667 new positives on Friday, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 88,741. A total of 715,403patients have tested negative, an increase of 13,204 since Thursday.

An estimated 78 percent of patients — about 69,218 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Pennsylvania has had 6,746 deaths attributed to the virus, including 34 reported by the health department on Friday.

Across the state, 598 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 99 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Friday.

Among the state's total cases, 86,205 are confirmed and 2,536 are probable. In Centre County, 202 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Of the new cases on Friday, five are confirmed and two are probable.

Centre County's confirmed cases by zip code are [new cases since Thursday in brackets]:

*Note: Numbers do not include probable cases. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 47 [+3]

16823 (Bellefonte): 46

16803 (State College): 39

16827 (Boalsburg): 12

16870 (Port Matilda): 9

16841 (Howard): 8 [+1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 6 [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 5

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16829 (Clarence), 16866 (Philipsburg), 16844 (Julian), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16872 (Rebersburg) and 16845 (Karthaus) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged, with 23 among residents and 14 among staff at two facilities, according to health department data.