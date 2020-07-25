Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Seven new COVID-19 cases in Centre County were among 1,054 reported statewide on Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Centre County has had 313 cases since its first was reported on March 20. In the past two weeks, the county has added 72 new cases.

The county also had 158 new negative test results. A total of 7,623 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

Statewide, the new positives bring Pennsylvania's total to 106,625. it was the second consecutive day and third time this week the state reported more than 1,000 new cases. Saturday's data included 177 new cases in Philadelphia, 110 in Delaware County and 146 in Allegheny County.

A total of 1,016,705 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 17,328 since Friday. Over the past seven days, 157,974 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 6,384 positive test results.

An estimated 75% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 79,969 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported 13 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,114. DOH has reported a total of nine COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, the most recent on July 16. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, the coroner's office may not have been notified of resident deaths that occurred in other parts of the state.

Across Pennsylvania, 709 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 95 requiring use of a ventilator, as of noon on Saturday. In Centre County, two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.



Among the state's total cases 103,632 are confirmed and 2,993 are probable. In Centre County, 281 are confirmed and 32 are probable.