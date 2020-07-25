Centre County Adds 7 New COVID-19 Cases
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Centre County were among 1,054 reported statewide on Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Centre County has had 313 cases since its first was reported on March 20. In the past two weeks, the county has added 72 new cases.
The county also had 158 new negative test results. A total of 7,623 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.
Statewide, the new positives bring Pennsylvania's total to 106,625. it was the second consecutive day and third time this week the state reported more than 1,000 new cases. Saturday's data included 177 new cases in Philadelphia, 110 in Delaware County and 146 in Allegheny County.
A total of 1,016,705 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 17,328 since Friday. Over the past seven days, 157,974 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 6,384 positive test results.
An estimated 75% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 79,969 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
The health department also reported 13 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,114. DOH has reported a total of nine COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, the most recent on July 16. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, the coroner's office may not have been notified of resident deaths that occurred in other parts of the state.
Across Pennsylvania, 709 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 95 requiring use of a ventilator, as of noon on Saturday. In Centre County, two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.
Among the state's total cases 103,632 are confirmed and 2,993 are probable. In Centre County, 281 are confirmed and 32 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code are:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.
16801 (State College): 64 confirmed, 8 probable
16823 (Bellefonte): 53 confirmed [+1], 5 probable
16803 (State College): 44 confirmed [+1], 6 probable [+2]
16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed
16875 (Spring Mills): 15 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16841 (Howard): 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 14 confirmed [+1]
16870 (Port Matilda): 12 confirmed
16828 (Centre Hall): 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed
16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
The health department no longer lists a confirmed case for 16802 (University Park) that was first reported on Wednesday. Penn State athletics, however, confirmed on Thursday that one of its student-athletes had tested positive for the virus. The specific reason the case was removed from DOH's zip code map is unclear, though the department has previously said case counts can change if an individual's home address is corrected.
Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged with 30 among residents and 18 among employees at three facilities.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 279 [+3] total cases, Blair has 171 [+6], Union has 119 [+3], Clearfield has 114 [+4], Clinton has 107 and Mifflin has 89 [+2].
