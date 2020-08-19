Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Aug. 19, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County added seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to 406 since the first was reported on March 20.

The county also had 139 new negative test results, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. A total of 10,969 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 45 new cases, 29 in the last week.

Health department data shows no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 548 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 94 requiring use of a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 570 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 126,149.

A total of 1,368,318 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 14,331 since Tuesday. Over the past seven days, 159,689 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,298 positive cases.

The health department reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths bringing the state's total at 7,523. DOH has reported 11 total COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, the most recent on Friday. The coroner's office has confirmed only seven, ranging in age from 74 to 96.

An estimated 79% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 99,658 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Of the patients who have tested positive the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

Among the state's total cases, 122,605 are confirmed and 3,544 are probable. In Centre County, 362 are confirmed and 44 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increases are in brackets.

16801 (State College): 82 confirmed, 16 probable [+4]

16823 (Bellefonte): 66 confirmed, 6 probable

16803 (State College): 52 confirmed, 6 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 22 confirmed [+2]

16875 (Spring Mills): 20 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 20 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 20 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 16 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 6 confirmed [+1]

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 5 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Total cases at Centre County nursing homes remained unchanged, with 34 among residents and 22 among employees across seven facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 366 [+11] total cases, Huntingdon has 341 [+1], Union has 322 [+12], Clearfield has 201 [+6], Mifflin has 132 [+2] and Clinton has 128.