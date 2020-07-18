Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Centre County on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 277 since the first was reported on March 20.

Centre County also had 175 new negative test results. A total of 6,365 patients in the county have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 53 new COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, the health department reported 763 new positives, pushing Pennsylvania's total to 100,241.

A total of 912,486 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 12,574 since Friday. Over the past seven days, 142,110 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,552 positive test results.

An estimated 76 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 76,183 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported 15 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,007. For Centre County, the health department has reported a total of nine COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on Thursday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, it's possible a county resident died in another part of the state.

Across the state, 699 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 87 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Saturday.

Among the state's total cases 97,388 are confirmed and 2,853 are probable. In Centre County, 255 are confirmed and 22 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. New cases since Friday in brackets.

16801 (State College): 60 [+2] confirmed, 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 50 confirmed, 5 probable

16803 (State College): 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 14 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 14 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 11 [+1] confirmed, 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 9 confirmed [+2]

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Show) and 16877 (Warrior's Mark) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

According to health department data, Centre County nursing homes added two new cases among employees but patient case numbers remained unchanged. Three nursing homes in Centre County have had a total of 25 resident cases and 18 employee cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 267 [+1] total cases, Blair has 129 [+3], Union has 110 [+1], Clinton has 103 [+2], Clearfield has 99 [+1], and Mifflin has 81 [+2].