Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Oct. 22, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County added 71 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to 3,849 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Seventeen new positives were reported among residents of Centre County nursing and personal care homes, which have had a combined total of 98 resident cases and 39 employee cases across 12 facilities.

Statewide, the health department reported 2,063 new positives, which brings Pennsylvania's total to 188,360 and would be the state's highest single-day total to date. However, "a faulty data file sent to the system by a laboratory earlier this week" prevented some results from being reported properly, according to DOH. Some of the new cases on Thursday should have been reported in Wednesday.

Centre County also had 278 new negative test results, increasing its total to 34,545. Statewide there were 17,543 negative test results. A total of 2,185,079 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.

According to DOH data, 12 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center, with one requiring use of a ventilator. Across Pennsylvania, 1,042 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 110 on ventilators.

The health department reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing the Pennsylvania's total at 8,592. DOH has reported a total of 15 deaths attributed to the virus in Centre County, the most recent on Friday. The coroner's office has confirmed 11, ranging in age from 74 to 101.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 180,483 are confirmed and 7,877 are probable. In Centre County, 3,714 are confirmed and 135 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes.

16801 (State College): 2,304 confirmed [+28], 68 probable [+13]

16802 (University Park): 595 confirmed [+11], 7 probable

16803 (State College): 256 confirmed [+3], 13 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 147 confirmed [+4], 15 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 36 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 34 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 33 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 33 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 31 confirmed [+1]

16853 (Milesburg): 30 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 27 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 12 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 9 confirmed , 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 9 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 10 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 5 confirmed [increase of at least 1; previously redacted]

16829 (Clarence) 5 confirmed [increase of at least 1; previously redacted]

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,100 [+23] total cases, Huntingdon has 808 [+40], Union has 659 [+12], Clearfield has 423 [+16], Mifflin has 343 [+12] and Clinton has 247 [+2].