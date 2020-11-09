Centre County Adds 74 COVID-19 Cases Over 2 Days; Pennsylvania Reports More Than 6,000
Centre County reported 74 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 15 for Sunday and 59 for Monday — to bring its total to 4,679 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, Pennsylvania continues to see high numbers of new positives, with 6,311 for the past two days. Monday's total of 3,402 is the state's second highest single-day increase to date. Pennsylvania has had a total of 234,296 COVID-19 cases.
Centre County also had 496 new negative test results, increasing its total to 39,540. There were 29,735 new negative results statewide over the two days to bring Pennsylvania's total to 2,455,856.
Six new positives were reported among residents of Centre County nursing and personal care facilities, which have had 166 resident cases and 45 employee cases across 13 facilities.
According to DOH data, 24 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County. Mount Nittany Medical Center has 19 COVID-19 inpatients, a hospital spokesperson said, an increase of three since Saturday. The health department's total includes both inpatients at Mount Nittany and at rehabilitation hospitals.
Across the state, 1,827 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 179 on ventilators.
The health department reported nine new deaths attributed to the virus statewide. DOH lists 22 COVID-19 deaths among Centre County residents, while the county coroner's office has confirmed 20, ranging in age from 62 to 101.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.
An estimated 73% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 221,437 are confirmed and 12,859 are probable. In Centre County, 4,483 are confirmed and 196 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes
16801 (State College): 2,666 confirmed [+22], 95 probable [+1]
16802 (University Park): 721 confirmed [+11], 11 probable
16803 (State College): 312 confirmed [+8], 22 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 250 confirmed [+11], 27 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 57 confirmed [+6], 1-4 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 46 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 43 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 44 confirmed [+1], 6 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 40 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable
16841 (Howard): 37 confirmed [+2], 6 probable [+1]
16853 (Milesburg): 31 confirmed
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 15 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed
16820 (Aaronsburg) 13 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 12 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16845 (Karthaus) 10 confirmed
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 9 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16844 (Julian) 9 confirmed
16829 (Clarence) 9 confirmed [+2]
16872 (Rebersburg) 7 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16874 (Snow Shoe) 7 confirmed [+1]
16826 (Blanchard) 7 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16832 (Coburn) 5 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,953 [+137] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,209 [+17], Union has 845 [+60], Clearfield has 614 [+28], Mifflin has 644 [+59] and Clinton has 331 [+7].
