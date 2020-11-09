Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 9, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 74 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 15 for Sunday and 59 for Monday — to bring its total to 4,679 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, Pennsylvania continues to see high numbers of new positives, with 6,311 for the past two days. Monday's total of 3,402 is the state's second highest single-day increase to date. Pennsylvania has had a total of 234,296 COVID-19 cases.

Centre County also had 496 new negative test results, increasing its total to 39,540. There were 29,735 new negative results statewide over the two days to bring Pennsylvania's total to 2,455,856.

Six new positives were reported among residents of Centre County nursing and personal care facilities, which have had 166 resident cases and 45 employee cases across 13 facilities.

According to DOH data, 24 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County. Mount Nittany Medical Center has 19 COVID-19 inpatients, a hospital spokesperson said, an increase of three since Saturday. The health department's total includes both inpatients at Mount Nittany and at rehabilitation hospitals.

Across the state, 1,827 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 179 on ventilators.

The health department reported nine new deaths attributed to the virus statewide. DOH lists 22 COVID-19 deaths among Centre County residents, while the county coroner's office has confirmed 20, ranging in age from 62 to 101.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 73% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 221,437 are confirmed and 12,859 are probable. In Centre County, 4,483 are confirmed and 196 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,666 confirmed [+22], 95 probable [+1]

16802 (University Park): 721 confirmed [+11], 11 probable

16803 (State College): 312 confirmed [+8], 22 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 250 confirmed [+11], 27 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 57 confirmed [+6], 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 46 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 43 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 44 confirmed [+1], 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 40 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16841 (Howard): 37 confirmed [+2], 6 probable [+1]

16853 (Milesburg): 31 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 15 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 13 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 12 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 10 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 9 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 9 confirmed

16829 (Clarence) 9 confirmed [+2]

16872 (Rebersburg) 7 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16874 (Snow Shoe) 7 confirmed [+1]

16826 (Blanchard) 7 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,953 [+137] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,209 [+17], Union has 845 [+60], Clearfield has 614 [+28], Mifflin has 644 [+59] and Clinton has 331 [+7].