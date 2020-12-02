Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 2, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to 6,473, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania had 8,291 new positives, the second highest single-day total to date, bringing the statewide total to 375,431.

The county also had 165 new negative test results, increasing its total to 47,523. There were 16,179 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,852,624.

DOH reported 194 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, a record high that brings Pennsylvania's total to 10,757.

In Centre County, coroner Scott Sayers reported nine additional COVID-19 deaths that occurred between Nov. 23 and Tuesday, seven of which occurred in long-term care facilities. The coroner's office has confirmed a total of 67 COVID-19 deaths in the county, ranging in age from 55 to 104. The health department has reported 59 COVID-19 deaths among Centre County residents.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 40 COVID-positive inpatients, a decrease of three since Tuesday. The patients range in age from 33 to 91, a hospital spokesperson said.

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 4,982 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 1,048 in intensive care and 565 on ventilators as of Wednesday morning.

COVID-19 positives among Centre County nursing and personal care homes continue to surge, with the health department reporting 27 new cases among residents and seven among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had 493 resident cases and 83 employee cases.

Administrators at Centre Crest in Bellefonte reported on Monday 145 active confirmed COVID-19 resident cases, nearly 90% of its resident population. The facility also has 46 active confirmed COVID-19 staff member cases. No residents or employees had new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72 hour period.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 60% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 348,043 are confirmed and 27,388 are probable. In Centre County, 6,158 are confirmed and 315 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,081 confirmed [+14], 136 probable [+5]

16802 (University Park): 787 confirmed [-1], 16 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 767 confirmed [+25], 39 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 456 confirmed [+4], 32 probable [+2]

16866 (Philipsburg): 237 confirmed [+9], 22 probable [+3]

16870 (Port Matilda): 104 confirmed, 11 probable

16841 (Howard): 84 confirmed [+3], 9 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 81 confirmed [+1], 8 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 81 confirmed [+1], 8 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 69 confirmed, 5 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 57 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 41 confirmed [+1]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 32 confirmed [+1]

16851 (Lemont) 23 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 26 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 21 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 17 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 12 confirmed [+1]

16856 (Mingoville) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 9 confirmed

16859 (Moshannon) 9 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed

16852 (Madisonburg), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 4,509 [+93] total cases, Mifflin has 1,861 [+58], Clearfield has 1,867 [+95], Huntingdon has 1,787 [+20], Union has 1,739 [+30] and Clinton has 792 [+17].