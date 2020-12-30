Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 30, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to 8,910 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 8,984 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 631,333.

The county also had 66 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 52,310. Across Pennsylvania there were 10,194 new negatives for a total of 3,254,297.

DOH reported three new deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, bringing the county's total to 138. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 100 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

With a single-day high 319 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's total is now 15,672.

According to the health department's hospital preparedness dashboard, 70 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, including nine in intensive care and six on ventilators. Health department data includes Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation facilities. Mount Nittany reported on Tuesday that it had a record high 66 COVID-19 inpatients.

Statewide, 5,962 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,178 in ICU and 681 on ventilators, as of Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations continue to be double the previous peak in the spring.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported one new case among residents and seven among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 566 resident cases, 127 employee cases and 124 resident deaths.

An estimated 66% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 567,281 are confirmed and 64,052 are probable. In Centre County, 8,392 are confirmed and 518 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Increases in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,426 confirmed [+10], 173 probable [+3]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,447 confirmed [+27], 73 probable

16802 (University Park): 794 confirmed, 19 probable

16803 (State College): 677 confirmed [+6], 57 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 530 confirmed [+7], 29 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 241 confirmed [+4], 28 probable

16841 (Howard): 217 confirmed [+3], 20 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 161 confirmed [+2], 18 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 154 confirmed [+3], 19 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 129 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 126 confirmed [+6], 10 probable

16844 (Julian) 86 confirmed [+2], 6 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 75 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 65 confirmed [+1], 8 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 65 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 56 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 42 confirmed, 7 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 38 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 36 confirmed, 5 probable

16851 (Lemont) 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon) 26 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 22 confirmed, 5 probable [increase of at least 1]

16832 (Coburn) 20 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg) 13 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 13 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 7,827 [+61] total cases, Clearfield has 3,956 [+82], Mifflin has 3,389 [+50], Huntingdon has 3,040 [+46], Union has 2,850 [+34] and Clinton has 1,897 [+47].