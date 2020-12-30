Centre County Adds 76 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 8,984
Centre County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to 8,910 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania added 8,984 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 631,333.
The county also had 66 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 52,310. Across Pennsylvania there were 10,194 new negatives for a total of 3,254,297.
DOH reported three new deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, bringing the county's total to 138. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 100 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.
With a single-day high 319 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's total is now 15,672.
According to the health department's hospital preparedness dashboard, 70 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, including nine in intensive care and six on ventilators. Health department data includes Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation facilities. Mount Nittany reported on Tuesday that it had a record high 66 COVID-19 inpatients.
Statewide, 5,962 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,178 in ICU and 681 on ventilators, as of Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations continue to be double the previous peak in the spring.
Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported one new case among residents and seven among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 566 resident cases, 127 employee cases and 124 resident deaths.
An estimated 66% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 567,281 are confirmed and 64,052 are probable. In Centre County, 8,392 are confirmed and 518 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Increases in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.
16801 (State College): 3,426 confirmed [+10], 173 probable [+3]
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,447 confirmed [+27], 73 probable
16802 (University Park): 794 confirmed, 19 probable
16803 (State College): 677 confirmed [+6], 57 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 530 confirmed [+7], 29 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 241 confirmed [+4], 28 probable
16841 (Howard): 217 confirmed [+3], 20 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 161 confirmed [+2], 18 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 154 confirmed [+3], 19 probable
16845 (Karthaus): 129 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 126 confirmed [+6], 10 probable
16844 (Julian) 86 confirmed [+2], 6 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 75 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 65 confirmed [+1], 8 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe) 65 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 56 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 42 confirmed, 7 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 38 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16820 (Aaronsburg) 36 confirmed, 5 probable
16851 (Lemont) 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16859 (Moshannon) 26 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16856 (Mingoville) 22 confirmed, 5 probable [increase of at least 1]
16832 (Coburn) 20 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16852 (Madisonburg) 13 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 13 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 7,827 [+61] total cases, Clearfield has 3,956 [+82], Mifflin has 3,389 [+50], Huntingdon has 3,040 [+46], Union has 2,850 [+34] and Clinton has 1,897 [+47].
Geoff Rushton is editor of StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
More articles by Geoff Rushton →