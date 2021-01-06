Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Jan. 6, 2021. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to 9,348, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 9,474 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 683,389.

The county also had 70 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 52,958. Across Pennsylvania there were 11,822 new negatives for a total of 3,326,956.

There were 368 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, a single-day high that brings Pennsylvania's total to 16,914.

DOH reported one new death attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, bringing the county's total to 147. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 53 COVID-19 inpatients ranging in age from 41 to 98, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Statewide, 5,613 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,120 in ICU and 673 on ventilators, as of Wednesday morning.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported 13 new cases among residents and one among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 604 resident cases, 128 employee cases and 127 resident deaths.

An estimated 71% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 609,905 are confirmed and 73,484 are probable. In Centre County, 8,761 are confirmed and 587 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Increases are in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,457 confirmed [+8], 187 probable [+3]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,577 confirmed [+12], 84 probable [+5]

16802 (University Park): 797 confirmed [+1], 19 probable

16803 (State College): 731 confirmed [+16], 70 probable [+4]

16866 (Philipsburg): 588 confirmed [+14], 30 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 254 confirmed [+2], 34 probable

16841 (Howard): 234 confirmed, 23 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 205 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 174 confirmed [+1], 23 probable [+2]

16828 (Centre Hall): 167 confirmed, 21 probable [+2]

16827 (Boalsburg): 136 confirmed [+2], 10 probable

16844 (Julian): 96 confirmed [+3], 8 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 83 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe): 67 confirmed, 5 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark): 66 confirmed, 9 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 57 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard): 46 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence): 45 confirmed, 8 probable [+1]

16872 (Rebersburg): 44 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 38 confirmed [+1], 6 probable [+1]

16851 (Lemont): 38 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon): 29 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville): 24 confirmed, 5 probable

16832 (Coburn): 20 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 18 confirmed [+3]

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg): 14 confirmed

16804 (State College): 8 confirmed

16835 (Fleming): 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16863 (Orviston): 6 confirmed [+1]

16805 (State College): 1-4 confirmed

16882 (Woodward): 1-4 confirmed

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 8,419 [+102] total cases, Clearfield has 4,471 [+87], Mifflin has 3,625 [+38], Huntingdon has 3,255 [+44], Union has 3,102 [+53] and Clinton has 2,085 [+19].