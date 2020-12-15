Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 15, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 7,814, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 9,556 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 509,320.

The county also had 84 additional negative test results to increase its total to 50,317. Across Pennsylvania there were 11,616 new negatives for a total of 3,072,305.

The health department added four COVID-19 deaths to Centre County's total, which now stands at 110 since the beginning of the pandemic. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 71 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

Statewide, the health department reported 270 new deaths attributed to the virus, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 12,890.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 53 COVID-19 inpatients, a single-day high and an increase of six since Monday. The patients range in age from 19 to 95.

Across the state, hospitalizations continue to rise with 6,295 COVID-19 inpatients, including 1,264 in ICU and 705 on ventilators, as of Tuesday morning.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported one new positive among residents. A total have 18 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 534 resident cases, 98 employee cases and 83 resident deaths.

An estimated 58% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 465,134 are confirmed and 44,186 are probable. In Centre County, 7,402 are confirmed and 412 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,270 confirmed [+8], 153 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,146 confirmed [+19], 62 probable [+4]

16802 (University Park): 790 confirmed, 17 probable

16803 (State College): 562 confirmed [+5], 45 probable [+3]

16866 (Philipsburg): 383 confirmed [+20], 24 probable [-1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 184 confirmed [+6], 19 probable [+4]

16841 (Howard): 157 confirmed [+2], 15 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 122 confirmed, 12 probable [+2]

16875 (Spring Mills): 119 confirmed [+2], 12 probable [+1]

16845 (Karthaus) 109 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 96 confirmed [+1], 7 probable

16844 (Julian) 62 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 61 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 60 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 55 confirmed [+2], 7 probable [+1]

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 38 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 34 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 33 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 32 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 31 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 31 confirmed [+3]

16820 (Aaronsburg) 29 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon) 24 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 15 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 15 confirmed [+1]

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 11 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed

16852 (Madisonburg) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 6,448 [+218] total cases, Clearfield has 2,953 [+92], Mifflin has 2,820 [+9], Huntingdon has 2,311 [+42], Union has 2,235 [+16] and Clinton has 1,365 [+59].