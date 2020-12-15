Centre County Adds 77 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 9,556
Centre County reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 7,814, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania added 9,556 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 509,320.
The county also had 84 additional negative test results to increase its total to 50,317. Across Pennsylvania there were 11,616 new negatives for a total of 3,072,305.
The health department added four COVID-19 deaths to Centre County's total, which now stands at 110 since the beginning of the pandemic. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 71 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.
Statewide, the health department reported 270 new deaths attributed to the virus, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 12,890.
Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 53 COVID-19 inpatients, a single-day high and an increase of six since Monday. The patients range in age from 19 to 95.
Across the state, hospitalizations continue to rise with 6,295 COVID-19 inpatients, including 1,264 in ICU and 705 on ventilators, as of Tuesday morning.
Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported one new positive among residents. A total have 18 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 534 resident cases, 98 employee cases and 83 resident deaths.
An estimated 58% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 465,134 are confirmed and 44,186 are probable. In Centre County, 7,402 are confirmed and 412 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases
16801 (State College): 3,270 confirmed [+8], 153 probable [+1]
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,146 confirmed [+19], 62 probable [+4]
16802 (University Park): 790 confirmed, 17 probable
16803 (State College): 562 confirmed [+5], 45 probable [+3]
16866 (Philipsburg): 383 confirmed [+20], 24 probable [-1]
16870 (Port Matilda): 184 confirmed [+6], 19 probable [+4]
16841 (Howard): 157 confirmed [+2], 15 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 122 confirmed, 12 probable [+2]
16875 (Spring Mills): 119 confirmed [+2], 12 probable [+1]
16845 (Karthaus) 109 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 96 confirmed [+1], 7 probable
16844 (Julian) 62 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe) 61 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 60 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 55 confirmed [+2], 7 probable [+1]
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 38 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 34 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 33 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16851 (Lemont) 32 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 31 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 31 confirmed [+3]
16820 (Aaronsburg) 29 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16859 (Moshannon) 24 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16856 (Mingoville) 15 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16832 (Coburn) 15 confirmed [+1]
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 11 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed
16852 (Madisonburg) 8 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 6,448 [+218] total cases, Clearfield has 2,953 [+92], Mifflin has 2,820 [+9], Huntingdon has 2,311 [+42], Union has 2,235 [+16] and Clinton has 1,365 [+59].
Geoff Rushton is editor of StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
