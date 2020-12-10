Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 10, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 78 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to 7,154, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 11,972 new positives — its second highest daily increase to date — bringing the statewide total to 445,317.

The county also had 200 new negative test results to increase its total to 49,214. Across Pennsylvania there were 20,913 new negatives for a total of 2,993,507.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 48 COVID-19 inpatients, a record high and an increase of two since Wednesday. The patients range in age from 35 to 95, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Across the state, 5,877 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 1,218 in intensive care and 675 on ventilators as of Thursday morning. About 14% of ICU beds and 12.5% of medical/surgical beds statewide remain available.

DOH now lists 90 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of five since Wednesday. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 71 COVID-related deaths, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

Sayers reported on Wednesday four new deaths that occurred between Nov. 24-Dec. 1. Three were residents of a long-term care facility in the 16823 zip code and one was a resident of a facility in the 16866 zip code.

Statewide, Pennsylvania had 248 new deaths attributed to the virus, a record-high increase that brings the total to 12,010.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 58% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 422,039 are confirmed and 35,250 are probable. In Centre County, 6,806 are confirmed and 348 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,195 confirmed [+10], 144 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 929 confirmed [+18], 49 probable

16802 (University Park): 789 confirmed [+1], 16 probable

16803 (State College): 517 confirmed [+3], 35 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 317 confirmed [+16], 23 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 147 confirmed [+7], 12 probable

16841 (Howard): 124 confirmed [+5], 11 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 112 confirmed [+4], 8 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 101 confirmed [+2], 10 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 81 confirmed [+2], 6 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 69 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 52 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 52 confirmed [+2]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 51 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 40 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 35 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 28 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 28 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 27 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 27 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 25 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 22 confirmed [+2]

16859 (Moshannon) 17 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 12 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 10 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg) 7 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 5,598 [+175] total cases, Mifflin has 2,656 [+215], Clearfield has 2,490 [+70], Huntingdon has 2,076 [+41], Union has 2,039 [+55] and Clinton has 1,089 [+54].