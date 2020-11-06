Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 6, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring its total to to 4,500 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 351 new negative test results, increasing its total to 38,654.

Statewide, Pennsylvania saw a new single-day high for new positives for the fourth time in a week. The 3,384 new cases reported on Friday bring the state's total to 223,950. There were also 17,030 new negative test results, increasing the total to 2,408,366.

Twelve new positives were reported among residents of Centre County nursing and personal care homes, which have now had a combined 152 resident cases and 44 employee cases across 13 facilities.

On Thursday, Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed the county's 20th death attributed to COVID-19, an 80-year-old man who died Wednesday at Mount Nittany Medical Center and had just been transferred there from a long-term care facility in the State College area. COVID-related deaths confirmed by the coroner's office have ranged in age from 62 to 101.

DOH has reported a total of 21 COVID-19 deaths among Centre County residents. The health department reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.

Across the state, there were 38 new COVID-19 deaths, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 8,975.

Mount Nittany Medical Center currently has 17 COVID positive inpatients ranging in age from 47 to 89, the hospital reported on Friday.

Since Nov. 1, Mount Nittany has admitted 14 COVID patients with an average of daily census of 16 COVID inpatients. In October the hospital had a total of 58 COVID-positive admitted, with an average of 11 COVID positive inpatients per day. In September it had a total of 16 COVID positive patients admitted, with an average census of two COVID positive inpatients per day.

Statewide, 1,597 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 149 on ventilators.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 74% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 212,258 are confirmed and 11,692 are probable. In Centre County, 4,313 are confirmed and 187 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,598 confirmed [+32], 94 probable [+6]

16802 (University Park): 690 confirmed [+13], 11 probable

16803 (State College): 296 confirmed [+4], 18 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 224 confirmed [+13], 24 probable [+3]

16870 (Port Matilda): 51 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 42 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 39 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 37 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16841 (Howard): 34 confirmed, 5 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 32 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 17 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 10 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 9 confirmed [+1]

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16829 (Clarence) 7 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 6 confirmed

16874 (Snow Shoe) 6 confirmed [+1]

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,771 [+38] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,172 [+22], Union has 770 [+11], Clearfield has 568 [+14], Mifflin has 562 [+34] and Clinton has 312 [+13].